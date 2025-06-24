Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
72 Player slots available in Betway SA20 season 4 auction in Johannesburg

72 Player slots available in Betway SA20 season 4 auction in Johannesburg

With at least 72 spots available across all teams, this year's auction promises excitement, surprises, and strategic bidding as franchises aim to build their strongest line-ups yet.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

The much-anticipated player auction for Season 4 of the Betway SA20 is set to take place on Tuesday, 9 September, in Johannesburg.  With at least 72 spots available across all teams, this year’s auction promises excitement, surprises, and strategic bidding as franchises aim to build their strongest line-ups yet.
 
The team structure remains consistent, with each squad consisting of 18 players. Of these, franchises are permitted to include up to seven international players and a minimum of 11 South African talents, continuing the League’s commitment to showcasing local players on an international stage. 
 
 
Each team will also be able to add a Wildcard player to their squad, either South African or international, whose fee does not fall under the main salary cap. Prior to the auction, teams are allowed to retain or pre-sign up to six players: a maximum of three locals and three overseas stars.
 
This season brings with it the highest salary cap in the history of the SA20, a massive R41 million per franchise. That’s a significant rise from the R34 million cap in the league’s inaugural season, further solidifying SA20’s position as the most lucrative T20 league outside India.

A key innovation in Season 4 is the introduction of Right to Match (RTM) Cards. This new feature gives teams the ability to retain a player from their Season 3 roster by matching the highest bid placed by another team during the auction. The number of RTM cards each franchise can use will depend on how many local players they have retained ahead of the auction.
 
Stephan Cook, SA20’s Head of Cricket Operations, emphasized the importance of this year’s auction:
"With 60% of all player slots available, the auction is shaping up to be our most dynamic yet. Features like RTM cards and Wildcard signings, combined with an increased salary cap, will allow teams to approach squad building with even more strategy and creativity."
 
In a further push for youth development, the league has scrapped the Rookie Draft. Instead, each team must include a minimum of two players under the age of 23 in their final 19-man squad.
 
The auction will once again be hosted by the charismatic Richard Madley and will be broadcast live on SuperSport and the SA20 YouTube channel, with real-time updates across all SA20 social media platforms.
 
This auction kicks off the road to Season 4, which is set to begin on 26 December 2025, during the festive season.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

