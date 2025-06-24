Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / We'll go for the win: Tongue confident England can chase down 371 vs India

We'll go for the win: Tongue confident England can chase down 371 vs India

Should England manage the feat, it would be their second-highest successful run chase in Test history and the second-best at this venue.

Josh Tongue

Josh Tongue

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

England pacer Josh Tongue has expressed firm confidence that his side will push for victory on the final day of the first Test against India, being played at Headingley. England finished Day 4 on 21 for no loss, needing another 350 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.  England looking to create history
 
Should England manage the feat, it would be their second-highest successful run chase in Test history and the second-best at this venue.
 
“Our mindset is clear, we’re going for the win,” said Tongue when asked if England might play conservatively to secure a draw. “The message in the dressing room is to be positive from ball one. Hopefully, we won’t need to consider a draw. We’ll reassess at lunch depending on where we stand.” 
 
  Tongue confident of England's chase at Headingley  
Tongue believes the current England batting unit has the tools to pull off the chase. “With the kind of batting line-up we have, I see no reason we can’t reach the target. Of course, the Indian bowlers will have their moments, but it’s about weathering the pressure and striking back. This team has shown before that we can chase big totals,” he said.

Also Read

KL Rahul

KL Rahul confident India can dismiss England on final day at Headingley

Pant celebrating after 2nd ton in Leeds

ENG vs IND 1st Test: Pant-Rahul set stage for historic win in Test in Leeds

ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 4

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS, 1st Test: England set for a tough chase on day 5

Highest Successful Run Chases in Tests at Leeds

ENG vs IND: Highest successful run chases in Tests at Headingley, Leeds

Rishabh Pant in Leeds

Pant becomes first Indian keeper to hit centuries in both Test innings

 
Back in the playing XI for just his fourth Test appearance, Tongue made a significant impact in India’s second innings. He claimed three wickets in four balls, ending with figures of 3/72, and played a crucial role in bowling India out for 364. 
 
Known affectionately as ‘The Mop’ by teammate Ben Duckett for his knack of cleaning up the tailenders, Tongue lived up to the moniker on Monday by removing India’s final three batters in one over.
 
“I’ve now done it a couple of times, so maybe the nickname is sticking,” Tongue laughed. “It’s always nice to contribute to the team, and getting those lower-order wickets was really satisfying.”
 
England now faces a challenging but possible task on the final day, and with a positive mindset, they’re ready to take it on.

More From This Section

Dilip Doshi

Cricket fraternity pays tribute to late legendary spinner Dilip Doshi

Headingley, Leeds

ENG vs IND 1st Test: Hourly weather report of Headingley, Leeds on June 24

Dilip Doshi

Former India spinner Dilip Doshi passes away in London at age 77

Most catches in Test cricket (non-wicketkeepers)

Joe Root equals Dravid's record of most catches in Test cricket | Full list

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Playing 11

MLC 2025: New York vs San Francisco playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Topics : India vs England England cricket team India cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon