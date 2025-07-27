Captain Gill goes level with Don Bradman with 4th hundred of the series

Shubman Gill completed his 9th Test hundred for India during the final day of the 4th Test against England at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester as India fight to snatch a draw on the day. Gill completed his ton in 228 deliveries. With this hundred, he has taken his tally of hundreds in the series to 4 now, levelling the great Don Bradman in terms of captains who have scored most number of hundreds in a Test series. Virat Kohli too had scored 4 hundreds during the 2014/15 Australia tour and Gill has got his name among the elites of world cricket.
|Captains with most hundreds in a Test series
|Rank
|Captain
|Centuries
|Series (Opponent, Year)
|Matches
|1
|Don Bradman
|4
|vs England, 1930 (The Ashes)
|5
|2
|Virat Kohli
|4
|vs Australia, 2014/15
|4
|3
|Steve Smith
|4
|vs India, 2014/15
|4
|4
|Sunil Gavaskar
|4
|vs West Indies, 1978/79
|6
|5
|Graham Gooch
|4
|vs India, 1990
|3
|6
|Jacques Kallis
|4
|vs West Indies, 2003/04
|4
|7
|Mahela Jayawardene
|4
|vs South Africa, 2006
|3
|8
|Michael Clarke
|4
|vs India, 2011/12
|4
|9
|Shubman Gill
|4
|vs England, 2025
|4*
|10
|Steve Waugh
|3
|Multiple instances
|Varies