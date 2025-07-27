Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Captain Gill goes level with Don Bradman with 4th hundred of the series

Captain Gill goes level with Don Bradman with 4th hundred of the series

Virat Kohli too had scored 4 hundreds during the 2014/15 Australia tour and Gill has got his name among the elites of world cricket.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shubman Gill completed his 9th Test hundred for India during the final day of the 4th Test against England at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester as India fight to snatch a draw on the day. Gill completed his ton in 228 deliveries.  With this hundred, he has taken his tally of hundreds in the series to 4 now, levelling the great Don Bradman in terms of captains who have scored most number of hundreds in a Test series. Virat Kohli too had scored 4 hundreds during the 2014/15 Australia tour and Gill has got his name among the elites of world cricket. 
Captains with most hundreds in a Test series
Rank Captain Centuries Series (Opponent, Year) Matches
1 Don Bradman 4 vs England, 1930 (The Ashes) 5
2 Virat Kohli 4 vs Australia, 2014/15 4
3 Steve Smith 4 vs India, 2014/15 4
4 Sunil Gavaskar 4 vs West Indies, 1978/79 6
5 Graham Gooch 4 vs India, 1990 3
6 Jacques Kallis 4 vs West Indies, 2003/04 4
7 Mahela Jayawardene 4 vs South Africa, 2006 3
8 Michael Clarke 4 vs India, 2011/12 4
9 Shubman Gill 4 vs England, 2025 4*
10 Steve Waugh 3 Multiple instances Varies
 

More From This Section

Tim David

Green, Inglis star as Australia seal 4-0 T20 series lead vs West Indies

Joe Root

Those things should look after themselves: Root on chasing Tendulkar's feat

Jasprit Bumrah (Credits: X)

Kapil Dev on Bumrah retirement rumours: 'He shouldn't retire at all'

Gill and KL Rahul

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS 4th Test Day 4: Gill-Rahul cut ENG's lead into half; Trail by 137 runs

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill

ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill and KL Rahul live to fight another day in 4th Test

Topics : Shubman Gill India vs England Test Cricket India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

TCS LayoffStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon