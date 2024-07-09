Business Standard
Chapter closed but not fully: Warner teases return for Champions Trophy

Australia's David Warner plays a shot as Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis watches during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. AP/PTI(

Press Trust of India Sydney
Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

David Warner has declared his international career a "closed chapter" but at the same time, the Australian batting great won't mind padding up in the Champions Trophy next year should he be selected, something that has been described as an "emergency option" by his ODI captain Pat Cummins.
Warner retired from ODIs after Australia's World Cup-winning run in November last year, while his last Test was against Pakistan in January. His final T20I came against India on June 24 at the shortest format's recently-concluded global showpiece.
"Chapter closed!! It's been an unbelievable experience to play at the highest level for such a long period. Australia was my team. The majority of my career was at the international level. It's been an honour to be able to do this. 100+ games in all formats is my highlight," Warner wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.
"I will continue to play franchise cricket for a while, and I am also open to playing for Australia in the Champions trophy if selected," he added.
This is not the first time that Warner has shown interest in playing the 50-over tournament. Even while announcing his ODI and Test retirement in January, he had said he'd be open to playing the Champions Trophy, which is set to return after an eight-year hiatus in Pakistan next year.
Back in January when Pat Cummins was asked about Warner's return for the Champions Trophy, Cummins had said "I think it's probably time to give some others a crack [in ODIs], but knowing that he's going to still be playing cricket."

"So it might be more of a kind of break glass in an emergency option. But, you know, David is going to be scoring runs somewhere in the world. So you never quite know that this is (the end)."

Reflecting on his illustrious career, Warner, who retired as Australia's highest scorer and seventh-most prolific batter in the world in T20 format with 3,277 runs from 110 matches at an average of 33.43 and strike rate of 142.47, thanked his family, fans and teammates.

"For all the cricket fans out there, I truly hope I have entertained you and changed cricket, especially tests, in a way where we scored a bit faster than others. We cannot do what we love without the fans, so thanks.
"I want to say thanks to everyone out there who has made this possible. My wife and my girls, who sacrificed so much, thank you for all your support. No person will ever know what we've been through.
From 112 Tests, he has scored 8,786 runs at an average of 44.59 with 26 hundreds and 37 fifties between 2011 and 2024.
He also scored 6,932 runs from 161 ODI matches at an average of 45.30 with the help of 22 centuries and 33 half centuries.
"To the players and staff, thanks for putting up with me. No more what's app junk, your ears are now going to be free of my voice. This team has had unbelievable success the Last few years and long may this continue. Pat cummins, Andrew old Mac and staff have got this," he added.

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

