Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SLC refutes claims of drinking party in team hotel during recent World Cup

A weekend newspaper had on July 7 claimed that the Sri Lankan players had a drinking party inside the team hotel before the match against South Africa

Sri Lanka new jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

Sri Lanka new jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Sri Lankan Cricket Board on Tuesday described a media report which claimed that its players were involved in a drinking party inside team hotel during the recent T20 World Cup as "entirely false, fabricated, and baseless".
A weekend newspaper had on July 7 claimed that the Sri Lankan players had a drinking party inside the team hotel before the match against South Africa, which the islanders lost by six wickets in New York on June 3.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to issue the following clarification regarding an inaccurate article titled 'Drinking Party Inside Team Hotel Before South Africa Match?' published in a weekend newspaper on July 7th and subsequently circulated on social media.
"SLC categorically and strongly refutes the contents of the article and confirms that no such incidents, as described, have occurred. Therefore, SLC states unequivocally that the news report is entirely false, fabricated, and baseless," the SLC said in a statement.
Sri Lanka secured only one victory at the T20 World Cup, defeating the Netherlands. The islanders were eliminated in the group stage as they finished third after losing to South Africa and Bangladesh, while their game against Nepal was washout out.
"We vehemently believe that such false reporting unfairly damages the reputation of Sri Lanka Cricket, its officials, and the players," the SLC added.
"In light of the said false allegations, Sri Lanka Cricket has requested that the respective newspaper publish a Right of Reply' to address and rectify the damage caused to Sri Lanka Cricket.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jay Shah

New head coach to take charge from Sri Lanka series, says Jay Shah

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 winner list

ICC T20 World Cup winners and runners up list with their captains

Sri Lanka cricket team

T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood steps down

SL vs NED highlights, T20 World Cup 2024

SL vs NED highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lankans finish with huge 83-run win

South Africa Cricket team

T20 WC 2024: Proteas qualify for Super 8 after SL vs NEP match called-off

Topics : Sri Lanka cricket team Cricket ICC T20 World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon