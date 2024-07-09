Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Kirsten, Gillespie given free hand by PCB to turn fortunes of Pak cricket'

Pakistan lost to newcomers USA and arch-rivals India in the Group stages of the World Cup to be eliminated from the competition held in the USA and the Caribbean

Pakistan cricket team jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Both the head coaches told the PCB chairman that they wanted to set clear guidelines about the fitness levels required to be considered for Pakistan team selection.

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the wake of Pakistan's dismal showing in the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday gave head coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie a free hand to turn the fortunes of the team, according to sources.
Pakistan lost to newcomers USA and arch-rivals India in the Group stages of the World Cup to be eliminated from the competition held in the USA and the Caribbean.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Naqvi met the white-ball and red-ball coaches, where Kirsten and Gillespie shared their plans for the national team.
According to the PCB, Naqvi told both the coaches that he had full confidence in them and they would get full backing from the cricket board.
"Kirsten was blunt in laying down his concerns about the white-ball team based on the World Cup," said a PCB source.
Both the head coaches told the PCB chairman that they wanted to set clear guidelines about the fitness levels required to be considered for Pakistan team selection.
"Naqvi told them they should do whatever is necessary to change the fortunes of the team and no one would ask them to make any compromises on selection or the fitness of players," the source added.
Kirsten had warned senior pros in the side following the team's loss to the USA and India to adapt to new skill-sets and improve their game awareness, or get left behind. Senior team manager, Wahab Riaz, in his report submitted to Naqvi, had outlined personality clashes in the side during the World Cup.

More From This Section

Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma

You came at our level leaving your achievements behind: Rohit thanks Dravid

James Anderson, England cricket team

Anderson aims to finish on high as West Indies seeks to spoil his party

Sri Lanka new jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

SLC refutes claims of drinking party in team hotel during recent World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar catches up with Roger Federer

One tennis player I would love to bat with has to be Federer: Tendulkar

virat Kholi, kholi

It will be tough to fill Virat Kohli's shoes, says Ruturaj Gaikwad

"The PCB chief said both the coaches had a free hand to take whatever decisions they wanted to improve the performances of the team in red-ball and white-ball formats."

Assistant coach Azhar Mahmood was also present during the meeting.
The source added that Kirsten, while discussing his experience with the Pakistan team during the World Cup, told Naqvi that there was a need to rebuild combinations in the white-ball format and also change the mindset of players.
Kirsten and Gillespie had agreed to become white-ball and red-ball coaches respectively a few months before the World Cup after Naqvi approached them and offered them long-term contracts with the assurance that they would be given proper opportunities to implement their plans.
Kirsten has also worked with the Indian team and comes to Pakistan with a big reputation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

microchip

IT firms grapple with new anti-dumping duty on PCBS under PLI scheme

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Asia Cup 2023: PAK-SL board locked in financial dispute over extra expenses

Monsoon, home insurance, house, damage cover

Buy adequate home insurance to rebuild property in case of monsoon damage

vikas bansal

'We do not worry about (UPI) market share', says Amazon Pay India CEO

Premiumstartups

Startups taking longer to hit Series A stage, fintech sees dip in avg time

Topics : PCB Pakistan Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon