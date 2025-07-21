Monday, July 21, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Confirmed! Arshdeep not available for 4th Test; Reddy to fly back home

Confirmed! Arshdeep not available for 4th Test; Reddy to fly back home

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday that Reddy, who featured in the second and third Tests, sustained a left knee injury during a gym session

Arsdeep Singh

Arsdeep Singh after injuring his left hand during net session. Photo: PTI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India have been dealt a double blow ahead of the fourth Test of the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy at Old Trafford, with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of the remainder of the series and Arshdeep Singh declared unavailable for the upcoming clash due to injuries.
 
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday that Reddy, who featured in the second and third Tests, sustained a left knee injury during a gym session on Sunday. Subsequent scans revealed ligament damage, forcing the 21-year-old to withdraw from the tour. He will return home to begin rehabilitation.
 
"The Indian team management wishes him a speedy recovery,” the BCCI stated. 
 
 
Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh — yet to make an appearance in the ongoing five-match series — injured his left thumb while bowling in the nets at Beckenham last week. He will miss the fourth Test in Manchester as the BCCI Medical Team continues to monitor his recovery.
 
In response to the twin setbacks, Anshul Kamboj, a promising right-arm seamer from Haryana, has been drafted in as cover and has already linked up with the squad in Manchester.
 
India trail 2-1 in the five-match series, with the fourth Test scheduled to begin on Wednesday at Old Trafford. The home side, led by Ben Stokes, will look to seal the series, while Shubman Gill and his injury-hit Indian team aim to bounce back and take the contest to a decider at The Oval. 
India’s Updated Squad for the Fourth Test
Player Role
Shubman Gill (C) Captain
Rishabh Pant (VC & WK) Vice Captain/WK
Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter
KL Rahul Batter
Sai Sudharsan Batter
Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter
Karun Nair Batter
Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder
Dhruv Jurel (WK) Wicketkeeper
Washington Sundar All-rounder
Shardul Thakur All-rounder
Jasprit Bumrah Bowler
Mohd. Siraj Bowler
Prasidh Krishna Bowler
Akash Deep Bowler
Kuldeep Yadav Bowler
Anshul Kamboj Bowler
 

More From This Section

Manchester United and Team India

Crossover at Old Trafford: When Cricket and Football united in Manchester

South Africa cricket team

South Africa beats Zimbabwe to reach T20 tri-series final vs New Zealand

Mitchell Owen

Owen's debut performance propels Australia to T20 win over West Indies

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Asia Cup uncertainty may hit Pakistan Cricket Board's revenue hard

Ben Dwarshuis

WI vs AUS 1st T20: Dwarshuis, Owen star in Aussies' 3-wicket win in Jamaica

Topics : India vs England India cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon