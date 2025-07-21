Confirmed! Arshdeep not available for 4th Test; Reddy to fly back home

India have been dealt a double blow ahead of the fourth Test of the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy at Old Trafford, with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of the remainder of the series and Arshdeep Singh declared unavailable for the upcoming clash due to injuries.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday that Reddy, who featured in the second and third Tests, sustained a left knee injury during a gym session on Sunday. Subsequent scans revealed ligament damage, forcing the 21-year-old to withdraw from the tour. He will return home to begin rehabilitation.
"The Indian team management wishes him a speedy recovery,” the BCCI stated.
Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh — yet to make an appearance in the ongoing five-match series — injured his left thumb while bowling in the nets at Beckenham last week. He will miss the fourth Test in Manchester as the BCCI Medical Team continues to monitor his recovery.
In response to the twin setbacks, Anshul Kamboj, a promising right-arm seamer from Haryana, has been drafted in as cover and has already linked up with the squad in Manchester.
India trail 2-1 in the five-match series, with the fourth Test scheduled to begin on Wednesday at Old Trafford. The home side, led by Ben Stokes, will look to seal the series, while Shubman Gill and his injury-hit Indian team aim to bounce back and take the contest to a decider at The Oval.
|India’s Updated Squad for the Fourth Test
|Player
|Role
|Shubman Gill (C)
|Captain
|Rishabh Pant (VC & WK)
|Vice Captain/WK
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Batter
|KL Rahul
|Batter
|Sai Sudharsan
|Batter
|Abhimanyu Easwaran
|Batter
|Karun Nair
|Batter
|Ravindra Jadeja
|All-rounder
|Dhruv Jurel (WK)
|Wicketkeeper
|Washington Sundar
|All-rounder
|Shardul Thakur
|All-rounder
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Bowler
|Mohd. Siraj
|Bowler
|Prasidh Krishna
|Bowler
|Akash Deep
|Bowler
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Bowler
|Anshul Kamboj
|Bowler