Owen's debut performance propels Australia to T20 win over West Indies

AP Kingston (Jamaica)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Mitchell Owen marked his international debut with a half-century and a wicket to help Australia to a three-wicket win in the Twenty20 cricket series opener against West Indies.

Owen shared an 80-run fifth-wicket stand off 40 deliveries with Cameron Green, who scored 51 off 26 balls, to put Australia on course to reach the victory target of 190 with seven balls to spare on Sunday.

After being sent in to bat and making a flying start, West Indies was restricted to 189-8 after losing four wickets for five runs off the last nine balls.

Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis returned a career-best 4-36, taking three wickets in four deliveries Jason Holder blocked a hat-trick ball but was out next delivery in the next-to-last over of the West Indies innings. 

 

The top four West Indies batters all got starts, with Roston Chase plundering 60 from 32 deliveries before he was caught in the deep off Dwarshuis' bowling to end a 91-run second-wicket partnership with Shai Hope (55) in the 13th over.

Anotehr win has given Australia, coming off a 3-0 test series sweep, an early lead in the five-game T20 series.

Owen, a Tasmanian allrounder who opened the batting with success for the Hobart Hurricanes in the domestic T20 league last season, joined David Warner and Ricky Ponting as Australians who've scored a half-century on debut in the format.

Firstly happy we got the win it was nice to contribute, he said. Just nice to be mentioned with those class players.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

