CSK vs RCB: Dhoni played with knee injury, Virat fined 10% match fee

CSK defeated RCB by 8 runs last night in an amazing last-over encounter at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Dhoni played with a knee injury, and Kohli fined 10 percent match fees

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and current captain Virat Kohli share a laugh during an IPL game. (Agencies/File photo)

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli share a laugh during an IPL game. (Agencies/File photo)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs in an epic encounter last night in the 24th match of IPL 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both teams didn't disappoint their fans as it became a thrilling match.
Batting first, Chennai Super Kings scored 226 runs, Conway's 83 runs in 45 balls, and Dube's 52 runs in 27 balls helped CSK to reach the massive total. 

When Bangalore came to chase, they lost the early wicket of Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror at a score of 6 and 0 runs respectively.
But then RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's 126 runs partnership gave a second chance in the game. But unfortunately, other RCB players' failed to make an impact in the and consequently, they lost the match by 8 runs.

MS Dhoni's injury was a concern for CSK

After CSK's last match against Rajasthan Royals, CSK's skipper wasn't looking fine because of his knee injury. Though CSK's head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that "Thala" was struggling with his knee injury, he set aside doubts over his ability and called him a highly professional player.
Dhoni's knee injury is a concern for CSK dugout and fans as the team is already missing key players due to injury, and they can't afford Dhoni's unavailability. 

Dhoni not just played against RCB last, but he also demonstrated his wicket-keeping skills, just like old days.

Kohli fined 10 percent of match fees

Virat Kohli was fined 10 percent of his match fees due to breaching IPL's code of conduct during RCB vs CSK match in TATA IPL 2023. He aggressively celebrated Shivam Dube's wicket which is against the IPL guidelines.

Here's what IPL advisory said, "Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru."
The advisory further said, "Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct."
MS Dhoni | Virat Kohli | IPL

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

