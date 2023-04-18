CSK vs RCB: Dhoni played with knee injury, Virat fined 10% match fee



Batting first, Chennai Super Kings scored 226 runs, Conway's 83 runs in 45 balls, and Dube's 52 runs in 27 balls helped CSK to reach the massive total. Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs in an epic encounter last night in the 24th match of IPL 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both teams didn't disappoint their fans as it became a thrilling match.



But then RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's 126 runs partnership gave a second chance in the game. But unfortunately, other RCB players' failed to make an impact in the and consequently, they lost the match by 8 runs. When Bangalore came to chase, they lost the early wicket of Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror at a score of 6 and 0 runs respectively.

MS Dhoni's injury was a concern for CSK



Dhoni's knee injury is a concern for CSK dugout and fans as the team is already missing key players due to injury, and they can't afford Dhoni's unavailability. After CSK's last match against Rajasthan Royals, CSK's skipper wasn't looking fine because of his knee injury. Though CSK's head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that "Thala" was struggling with his knee injury, he set aside doubts over his ability and called him a highly professional player.

Kohli fined 10 percent of match fees Virat Kohli was fined 10 percent of his match fees due to breaching IPL's code of conduct during RCB vs CSK match in TATA IPL 2023. He aggressively celebrated Shivam Dube's wicket which is against the IPL guidelines. Dhoni not just played against RCB last, but he also demonstrated his wicket-keeping skills, just like old days.