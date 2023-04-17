Sachin Tendulkar’s message for his son Arjun after his IPL debut in MI

Even though KKR's Venkatesh Iyer scored a century, Mumbai won the match by five wickets with Arjun bowling two overs and returning with figures of 0/17. With his 100 centuries, the leading run scorer in international cricket history posted a touching message for his son on Twitter.

Former Mumbai Indians captain Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun made his IPL debut on Sunday with Mumbai Indians, who played Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. It was the same location where Tendulkar Sr. had represented India in their final match against the West Indies in 2013.