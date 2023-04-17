close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sachin Tendulkar's message for his son Arjun after his IPL debut in MI

Arjun bowled two overs and got back with figures of 0/17 in a match that saw Mumbai winning by five wickets, despite a century by KKR's Venkatesh Iyer

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar’s message for his son Arjun after his IPL debut in MI

Sachin Tendulkar’s message for his son Arjun after his IPL debut in MI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Mumbai Indians captain Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun made his IPL debut on Sunday with Mumbai Indians, who played Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. It was the same location where Tendulkar Sr. had represented India in their final match against the West Indies in 2013.
Even though KKR's Venkatesh Iyer scored a century, Mumbai won the match by five wickets with Arjun bowling two overs and returning with figures of 0/17. With his 100 centuries, the leading run scorer in international cricket history posted a touching message for his son on Twitter.

"Arjun, you have completed yet another significant step in your cricketing career today, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back as someone who loves you and is as passionate about the game as your father," he wrote.
"You've put in a lot of effort to get here, and I'm sure you'll keep doing so. The beautiful journey begins here. All the best," he added. Arjun had taken 12 wickets in T20 cricket prior to Sunday's match.

Mumbai Indians denoted a second win in four matches in the wake of losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. On Tuesday, April 18, the five-time IPL champions will face Sunrisers Hyderabad.

 

Who is Arjun Tendulkar?

Arjun Sachin Tendulkar was born on September 24, 1999 and is an Indian cricketer from Mumbai, Maharashtra. He is a left-handed medium-fast bowler, a left-handed lower-order batsman, and the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. He plays for the Goa cricket team in domestic cricket and has recently played for the Mumbai cricket team and its junior groups. He was an individual from the IPL's franchise Mumbai Indians team for the 2022 season but didn't play any matches during the season. On April 16, 2023, he finally made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians. In 2018, he made his under-19 debut for India against Sri Lanka.

Also Read

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Highlights: Shardul, Varun give Kolkata a huge victory

IPL 2023, Day 10: Riveting Rinku, dazzling Dhawan shine in day and night

IPL 2023 Highlights: Rajasthan beat Titans, Venky hits 100 in losing cause

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB preview: Bullish Bangalore up against Kolkata at Eden

IPL 2023 MI vs KKR preview: Mumbai eye second win, Kolkata aim for comeback

IPL 2023 Highlights: Rajasthan beat Titans, Venky hits 100 in losing cause

IPL 2023 GT vs RR preview: Revenge in Royals' mind as they face the Titans

IPL 2023 MI vs KKR preview: Mumbai eye second win, Kolkata aim for comeback

IPL 2022 Highlights: Raza wins it for Punjab, bowlers do it for Bangalore

IPL 2023 RCB vs DC preview: Bangalore aim for resurgence, Delhi eye 1st win


Topics : Sachin Tendulkar | Mumbai Indians | Indian Premier League

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Denmark's energy consumption down in 2022 as renewables gain ground

Denmark Flag
2 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Reforming rating agencies, monsoon variables, and more

Illustration
1 min read
Premium

Sequential gains in Q4, improving earnings trajectory for Divi's Labs

Divi’s Laboratories
3 min read

Global sovereign debt roundtable for improving info sharing on debt rejig

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
2 min read

'Fake' encounters are staged in UP: Akhilesh after killing of Atiq's son

Akhilesh Yadav
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai crowned inaugural champions

Image
2 min read

It feels like a dream: MI captain Harmanpreet after winning WPL title

Image
3 min read

BCCI annual contracts: Jadeja promoted to A+ category; joins Rohit, Kohli

Image
2 min read

South Africa chase record target in T20Is, level series 1-1 against WI

Image
3 min read

Women Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians lifts inaugural WPL trophy

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon