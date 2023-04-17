Sachin Tendulkar’s message for his son Arjun after his IPL debut in MI

Former Mumbai Indians captain Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun made his IPL debut on Sunday with Mumbai Indians, who played Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. It was the same location where Tendulkar Sr. had represented India in their final match against the West Indies in 2013.
Even though KKR's Venkatesh Iyer scored a century, Mumbai won the match by five wickets with Arjun bowling two overs and returning with figures of 0/17. With his 100 centuries, the leading run scorer in international cricket history posted a touching message for his son on Twitter.
"Arjun, you have completed yet another significant step in your cricketing career today, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back as someone who loves you and is as passionate about the game as your father," he wrote.
"You've put in a lot of effort to get here, and I'm sure you'll keep doing so. The beautiful journey begins here. All the best," he added. Arjun had taken 12 wickets in T20 cricket prior to Sunday's match.
Mumbai Indians denoted a second win in four matches in the wake of losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. On Tuesday, April 18, the five-time IPL champions will face Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Who is Arjun Tendulkar?
Arjun Sachin Tendulkar was born on September 24, 1999 and is an Indian cricketer from Mumbai, Maharashtra. He is a left-handed medium-fast bowler, a left-handed lower-order batsman, and the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. He plays for the Goa cricket team in domestic cricket and has recently played for the Mumbai cricket team and its junior groups. He was an individual from the IPL's franchise Mumbai Indians team for the 2022 season but didn't play any matches during the season. On April 16, 2023, he finally made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians. In 2018, he made his under-19 debut for India against Sri Lanka.