IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG preview: Homecoming for Dhoni, faces in-form Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants will be playing their first away game of the season. They looked fantastic in the first game even as their skipper KL Rahul and ace batter Deepak Hooda were not among the runs. They would look to continue in the same manner when they face the Super Kings in the next game.

Chennai Super Kings will be playing at home after a gap of four years and as their dear leader, M S Dhoni said at the end of the last season, this is where he would like to say goodbye to competitive cricket, in front of his own fans. This is just the start of the season and therefore it provides Dhoni with an opportunity to test his squad at home as they will play four matches on the go at the end of the season, which is crucial.