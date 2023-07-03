Sri Lanka were at their lethal best with both the ball and bat as they brushed aside the challenge from the home team, Zimbabwe in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier and secured their place in the Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. The islanders never looked out of control during the chase and reached the target of 166 with relative ease, losing only one wicket in the process. Madushanka starts, Theekshana finishes it with the ballAfter winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Sri Lanka were rewarded in the first over itself. Dilshan Madushanka removed Joylord Gumbie for nought and broke the all-important opening stand which worked for Zimbabwe in all their previous games. Madushanka got Wessly Madhevere too and followed it up with the wicket of Zimbabwean captain Craig Ervine. After the initial shocks from Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshna got into his elements as well and removed dangerous Sean Williams who reached yet another score of fifty and above in this series. The off-spinner, whose main weapon is carrom ball, made further inroads in the Zimbabwean innings, picking up the wickets of Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe and Blessing Muzarabani to wrap up the tail. Zimbabwe finished their innings at 165 in 32.2 overs. Nissanka’s hundred makes it an easy chaseSmall totals could be tricky sometimes and hence a solid start is needed. Sri Lanka got exactly that as their opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne added 103. No more wickets fell after Karunaratne and as a result, Sri Lanka won the game by nine wickets with 101 balls to spare. Pathum Nissanka was the best Lankan batter as the right-hander notched up his second ODI hundred, scoring 101 off 102 balls to take his team home. He hit 14 fours on his way and looked in supreme touch. What happens next? Courtesy of this win, Sri Lanka are through to the ODI World Cup 2023 which will be hosted in India later this year. The Lankan Lions now have eight points and none of the remaining teams in the race can go beyond eight points now. The maximum number of points that all three-Scotland, the Netherlands and Zimbabwe can achieve is now only eight. But it would be only of the three that could get to eight points and hence Sri Lanka are going through as one of the two qualifiers from the CWC Qualifier.Next, Netherlands play Oman. If the Dutch win that, they would have four points, same as Scotland. Thus the Zimbabwe vs Scotland game could be the virtual knockout for the hosts. If they win, they gro through, if they lose, one among Netherlands or Scotland will go through