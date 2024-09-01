Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Cricket / News / Never thought I would hit 19 sixes, make a world record: Ayush Badoni

Never thought I would hit 19 sixes, make a world record: Ayush Badoni

he 24-year-old right-hander's superb effort guiding his team to a 112-run win on Saturday

Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants during the 4th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Ayush Badoni (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Delhi Superstarz skipper Ayush Badoni, who hit a record 19 sixes, believes his ability to time the ball is the reason behind a record-smashing 55-ball 165 runs effort in the Delhi Premier League match against North Delhi Strikers.
The 24-year-old right-hander's superb effort guiding his team to a 112-run win on Saturday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Ayush, who also shared a 286-run partnership with opener Priyansh Arya for the second wicket, bettered the record for most sixes by a batter in an innings which stood in the name of West Indian great Chris Gayle and Estonia's Sahil Chauhan. They had both hit 18 maximums in T20 games.
"I was just looking to time the ball well, I never thought I would end up hitting 19 sixes in an innings. I just focus on timing the ball and not trying to hit the ball hard," Badoni told PTI Videos.
Badoni, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, has had a decent run with the bat in the lucrative league in his short cricketing career. After his heroics in the ongoing DPL, the batter would be on the radar of several franchises.
"I am not thinking about the (IPL) mega auction yet; my focus is on winning the Delhi Premier League right now as a skipper," he said.
"Playing in the IPL has made life a lot easier for me as a batter here (DPL). We face world-class bowlers there, and then coming here and playing becomes relatively easy."

LSG assistant coach Jonty Rhodes compared Badoni to former Proteas hard-hitting batter Herschelle Gibbs.

More From This Section

Smriti Mandhana, Smriti, Mandhana

Six Indian players including Smriti Mandhana picked up by WBBL teams

pakistan cricket team, ICC world test championship

Pacers Shahzad, Hamza help Pakistan take lead over Bangladesh in 2nd Test

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Playing 11, live timings, streaming

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan takes break from Test cricket to nurse his operated back

Paddy Upton with PR Sreejesh

Paddy Upton believes sports can help improve corporate work culture

"Jonty and I have a great relationship. I want to thank him for his kind words and just want to say that 'see you soon, Jonty'."

Badoni has led South Delhi Superstarz from the front. He along with Priyansh Arya have amassed 1,091 runs in the inaugural edition of the DPL. The skipper conceded that good partnerships take the pressure off batters coming down the order.
"I know that Priyansh and I have done well and our batting does help take the pressure off the team. But they come and tell me after the game that they too are eager to contribute with the bat. There are a few youngsters who have impressed and now it is our turn to groom them well," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jonty Rhodes

Jonty Rhodes hails Jadeja as complete all-rounder, calls Raina brilliant

Samit Dravid

Rahul Dravid's son, Samit Dravid selected for U19 series against Australia

PremiumFrom hockey team's gold rush at Olympics and Kapil Dev holding aloft Prudential World Cup to Neeraj Chopra's superlative throw in Tokyo, here's India's journey via 50 milestones in sports since 1975

BS@50: These 50 game-changing moments transformed India's sports history

BCCI

BCCI introduces prize money for players in all junior, women events

Joe Root century in 4th Test

WTC points table 2023-25: India, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh rankings

Topics : Indian Cricket Lucknow Super Giants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon