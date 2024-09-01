Pacers Shahzad, Hamza help Pakistan take lead over Bangladesh in 2nd Test

Pakistan players celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh Liton Das during the fourth day of their 1st test cricket match against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi cricket stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Photo: AP | PTI

Pakistan fast bowler Khurram Shahzad took three wickets in five balls and left Bangladesh tottering at 75-6 on Day 3 of the second and final test on Sunday. Bangladesh, which registered a historic 10-wicket win in the first test, still needs 49 runs to avoid the follow-on as Pakistan's inexperienced pacers exploited lively conditions on a green-top wicket before lunch. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Shahzad (4-15) capped the session for Pakistan when he had Shakib Al Hasan leg before wicket while Mir Hamza took 2-29 after he replaced Naseem Shah in the playing XI for the second test.

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who took five wickets in the first innings, was batting on 33 and Litton Das was not out on 13 as both batters survived for over an hour before lunch with an unbeaten 49-run stand.

Mehidy showed aggression in the latter half of the session and smashed seven boundaries, and Das survived after he required treatment after Shahzad's short ball struck him on the rib-cage.

Bangladesh's top-order stumbled against Shahzad and Hamza's impeccable seam and swing inside the first hour as the tourists slumped to 6-26 after they resumed Sunday at 10-0.

Shahzad started Bangladesh's slide when Zakir Islam (10), the only top-order batter to reach double figures, softly flicked the right-arm seamer to mid-wicket. Shahzad then clean bowled left-hander Shadman Islam round his legs and then induced a sharp inswinger to castle the stumps of captain Najmul Hossain Shanto inside one over.

Left-armer Hamza kept up the pressure from other end and induced a leading edge from Mominul Haque before first test century-maker Mushfiqur Rahim fell to a brilliant outswinger and edged behind the wicket.

Pakistan had capitalized on four dropped catches to score 274 on Day 2 after the first day was washed out due to persistent rain in Rawalpindi.