Domestic cricket season 2023-24 to begin with Duleep Trophy from June 28

The season will see a total of 1846 matches being played between the last week of June 2023 and March 2024, a BCCI media release said

IANS Mumbai
Roger Binny

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 12:45 PM IST
India's full-fledged domestic cricket season 2023-24 will kickstart with the Duleep Trophy from June 28, 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Tuesday while announcing the schedule for the cycle.

The season will see a total of 1846 matches being played between the last week of June 2023 and March 2024, a BCCI media release said.

The coveted Duleep Trophy will end on July 16, 2023 and it will be followed by the Prof. Deodhar Trophy -- to be played from July 24, 2023 to August 3. Both these tournaments will be played across six zones -- Central, South, North, East, West and North-East.

On the other hand, the Irani Cup, which will see Saurashtra taking on the Rest of India side, will commence on October 1, 2023.

The three multi-day tournaments will be followed by Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. While the former will begin from October 16, 2023 and run until November 06, the latter will be played in the period of November 23, 2023 to December 15. Both the white-ball tournaments will witness 38 teams, divided into two groups of seven teams and three groups of eight teams.

One of the premier domestic cricket tournaments in the world of cricket -- the Ranji Trophy -- will kick off from January 5, 2024 and will run till March 14.

The 38 teams will be split into five groups, where four Elite Groups will have 8 teams each and Plate Group will comprise 6 teams. The teams in Elite Group will play 7 league-stage matches each and two teams from each group will make it to the quarter-finals.

The six teams in Plate Group will play five league-stage matches each, with the top four making it to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the women's domestic cricket season will begin with the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, which will be played from October 19, 2023 to November 9. It will be followed by the Senior Women's Inter Zonal Trophy -- to be played from November 24, 2023 to December 04.

The 2024 will begin with the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy, which will commence on January 4, 2024 and the final of the same will be played on January 26.

--IANS

ak/

Topics : Duleep Trophy | BCCI | Domestic cricket

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

