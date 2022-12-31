JUST IN
Assam Police seizes 2000 kg Burmese betel nuts smuggled from Mizoram
EPFO implements SC order, gives option for higher pension to those eligible
MCD regained unified identity in 2022; Delhi to get new mayor in Jan 2023
Mastermind of Bihar liquor tragedy that claimed 73 lives arrested in Delhi
PM condoles loss of lives in Navsari road accident, announces ex-gratia
Dense fog in parts of Delhi, minimum temp at 10.2 degree Celsius: IMD
As we pulled him out, car burned within seconds: Bus Staff who saved Pant
Recovery, expansion, Covid air pockets await Indian aviation sector in 2023
Investment worth Rs 73,000 crore brought to Andhra in 3 yrs: Industries Min
US President Joe Biden condoles death of PM Narendra Modi's mother
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
EPFO implements SC order, gives option for higher pension to those eligible
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Assam Police seizes 2000 kg Burmese betel nuts smuggled from Mizoram

Assam Police foiled a smuggling attempt and seized 2000 kg of Burmese Supari (betel nuts) concealed inside of the oil tanker in Cachar district, which was illegally transported from Mizoram, said

Topics
Assam | Mizoram

ANI  General News 

Assam police
Assam police. Photo: PTI

Assam Police foiled a smuggling attempt and seized 2000 kg of Burmese Supari (betel nuts) concealed inside of the oil tanker in Cachar district, which was illegally transported from Mizoram, said police on Friday.

The Cachar district Police also arrested a person.

According to police, during Naka-checking on Thursday night, the Officer-in-Charge of Dholai police station in Cachar district and staff intercepted an oil tanker that was coming from Mizoram side.

A senior police official said, "During the search, the police team recovered about 2000 kg of Burmese Supari concealed inside of the oil tanker."

Earlier on December 10, Cachar district police seized 38 bags of Burmese Supari from a truck and arrested one person.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Assam

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 14:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU