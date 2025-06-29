Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ENG fined for slow over rate after IND's massive win in WT20I series opener

ENG fined for slow over rate after IND's massive win in WT20I series opener

Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana delivered a career-defining performance in the absence of regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur, slamming her maiden WT20I century in the match

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

England’s troubles on the field were compounded off it after their heavy defeat to India in the Women’s T20I series opener at Trent Bridge on Saturday. The visitors secured a massive 97-run win, but post-match, the ICC imposed a 10% fine on the England players’ match fee for a slow over-rate offence. Match referee Helen Pack sanctioned the penalty as England were deemed to be two overs short, even after accounting for time allowances. According to the ICC’s Code of Conduct (Article 2.22), players are fined five per cent of their match fee per over not completed in time. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt accepted the penalty, making a formal hearing unnecessary. 
 

Mandhana’s historic hundred steers India

Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana delivered a career-defining performance in the absence of regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The stylish left-hander smashed her maiden T20I century, scoring 112 off just 62 balls. Mandhana was composed yet aggressive, and according to team sources, she took charge from the outset, notching boundaries with ease and precision. Her innings included three boundaries in a single over off Linsey Smith and two sixes off Sophie Ecclestone.
 
She added 77 runs with Shafali Verma (20 off 22) and later forged a 94-run stand with Harleen Deol, who contributed a quick 43 from 23 balls.

England collapse against spirited India

Chasing 211, England crumbled under pressure, managing only 113 in 14.5 overs. Sciver-Brunt tried to anchor the innings with a 66 off 42 balls but lacked support from the other end. Debutant spinner Shree Charani starred for India with figures of 4 for 12, dismantling England’s middle order after early breakthroughs.
 
By the 10-over mark, England had lost half their side for under 100 runs, leaving little room for recovery.

A commanding start to the series

India now lead the five-match T20I series 1–0, with momentum firmly on their side. While the team celebrated Mandhana’s milestone knock—India’s highest-ever T20I score by a woman—the over-rate penalty further added to England’s woes in what was a one-sided contest.
 

Topics : Women's T20 India vs England

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

