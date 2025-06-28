Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Windies skipper calls out umpires for controversial calls during AUS Test

Two decisions in particular enraged the West Indies camp: Chase's own LBW dismissal, which may have involved an inside edge, and a disputed catch involving Shai Hope

West Indies captain Roston Chase

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

After suffering a crushing 159-run loss to Australia in the opening Test at Barbados, West Indies captain Roston Chase strongly criticised the standard of umpiring, saying several controversial decisions cost his side dearly. The hosts had Australia under pressure early in the match but eventually faded, with Chase pointing to key umpiring calls as a turning point. According to him, the match was evenly balanced until a series of “questionable decisions” unsettled his team and shifted the momentum in Australia’s favour. 

Controversial Moments Spark Outrage

Two decisions in particular enraged the West Indies camp: Chase's own LBW dismissal, which may have involved an inside edge, and a disputed catch involving Shai Hope, adjudged clean despite doubt over its legitimacy. Head coach Daren Sammy had already voiced concern after Day 2, questioning the performance of TV umpire Adrian Holdstock. Chase echoed those frustrations, suggesting such calls affected his side’s ability to build a meaningful lead when the match was finely poised.
 

Players Face Penalties, So Should Umpires: Chase

Calling for accountability, Chase insisted that match officials should face repercussions for repeated or glaring errors. He highlighted the disparity between the treatment of players and officials, arguing that one wrong decision could derail a cricketer’s career. He said that when players step out of line, they’re penalised, but umpires seem to operate without consequences—even after blatant mistakes. For Chase, this inconsistency is damaging to the spirit of competition and the fairness of the game.

Cummins Offers a Measured Response

In contrast, Australia captain Pat Cummins struck a calmer tone, choosing not to question any decisions. He acknowledged the presence of 50–50 calls in every Test and said such situations tend to balance out over time. “We appeal, use DRS, and trust the process,” Cummins noted, suggesting that his team was content to let the umpires do their job without further protest.

Topics : West Indies cricket team Australia cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test match

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

