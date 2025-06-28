Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 06:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
I definitely did not bowl the lengths that I wanted to in Leeds: Prasidh

I definitely did not bowl the lengths that I wanted to in Leeds: Prasidh

Prasidh Krishna admitted his intention was always to be economical, but the execution didn't go to plan

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna has accepted full responsibility for his underwhelming performance in the first Test against England at Headingley. Despite claiming key wickets across both innings, his overall returns were costly, conceding over 200 runs in the match. Speaking candidly after the game, Prasidh admitted he struggled with his lengths, particularly in the first innings, and acknowledged the need to adapt quicker to overseas conditions like the Leeds slope. 
 
He admitted his intention was always to be economical, but the execution didn’t go to plan. “I definitely didn’t hit the lengths I was aiming for,” he said, noting that he had expected to bowl between 6–8 metres but often ended up too short.
 

Expensive returns despite breakthroughs

In the opening innings, Prasidh leaked 128 runs in 20 overs, picking up the wickets of Ollie Pope, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith, but at an economy of 6.40 – one of the highest ever for an Indian seamer bowling 20+ overs in a Test innings. The second innings saw a marginal improvement as he struck early to remove Zak Crawley and Pope again, yet he still conceded 92 runs in 15 overs.
 
Despite his intent to maintain a tight line, he acknowledged that England’s aggressive approach and a few mistimed bouncers added to his struggles. “Every time I bowled, I was trying to build pressure. But I have to admit, many of those balls weren’t in the right areas.”

Conditions didn’t help, says Prasidh

Prasidh also touched on the blustery wind and frequent drizzle in Leeds, which complicated his rhythm and the ball’s condition. He revealed having conversations with fellow bowlers about managing run-up speed and adapting to the wind. “The ball kept getting wet and soft,” he explained. “That reduced swing and seam movement. The moment the seam softened, the purchase off the pitch changed.”
 
However, he refused to use conditions as an excuse, emphasising that adapting to such factors is part of a professional bowler’s job.

Dressing room remains positive

Despite the defeat, Prasidh described the Indian dressing room as upbeat and focused. The team, he said, was fully aware of the opportunity this series represents and remained committed until the final delivery. “We believed something could still happen when they needed 20 runs. We were prepared to fight till the last ball.”

Gambhir’s support and a focus on learning

While some former cricketers criticised his outing, head coach Gautam Gambhir offered support, highlighting the team’s emphasis on growth through experience. Prasidh mentioned that even Jasprit Bumrah, despite his break, has remained engaged with the bowling group.
 
He concluded by saying he is fully aware of the expectations and is determined to improve. “Experience can’t be taught; you have to live it. I know it’s my job to come back stronger, and I’m working hard to do just that.”
 

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

