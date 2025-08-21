Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
England announce Women's World Cup squad; Heather Knight makes return

England announce Women's World Cup squad; Heather Knight makes return



England captain Heather Knight | Photo: ANI



Press Trust of India London
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former captain Heather Knight was on Thursday named in a 15-member England squad for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup and the duo of Sarah Glenn and Danni Wyatt-Hodge also returned to the side after missing the recent series against India.

Knight returns to the squad after having been on the sidelines for the last few months due to a tendon injury in her right hamstring.

A press release issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (RCB) said Knight has been named in the squad as she continues her comeback from injury and is hopeful of being fit in time for the tournament, which will be held from September 30 to November 2.

 

Glenn is one of four specialist spinners in the squad and one of six players embarking on their maiden ODI World Cup, which will also be Nat Sciver-Brunt's first as captain in an ICC event.

World No.1 ranked ODI batter Sciver-Brunt was appointed as the all-format skipper in April.

Wyatt-Hodge also returns, having last featured for England in the 50-over format during their Ashes defeat in Australia, but Kate Cross, Maia Bouchier and Alice Davidson-Richards have been left out.

The tournament is the country's first World Cup under new captain Sciver-Brunt and head coach Charlotte Edwards, with Australia returning as defending champions after they beat England in the 2022 final.

"Being selected to play for your country in a World Cup is one of the biggest honours in sport and I'm delighted for all the players named in the squad," said Edwards.

"Like all global tournaments, it will be a huge challenge but we want to go as far as we possibly can in India and I believe that if we play our best cricket we can compete with anyone.

"Conditions mean we have gone for the extra spinner and we're lucky to be able to have such depth in this department, it's fantastic to welcome Sarah Glenn back. That does mean there's no room for Kate Cross, Maia Bouchier or Alice Davidson-Richards, which will be disappointing for them."  The England coach added, "It's also great to have Danni back in the squad, she's been in good form in domestic cricket and she'll bring dynamism and depth to our batting, alongside Heather, who we are absolutely delighted to be able to select. She'll be a huge asset for us."  Squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.





First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

