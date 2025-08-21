Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rahane resigns Mumbai captaincy just before new Ranji Trophy 2025 campaign

Rahane resigns Mumbai captaincy just before new Ranji Trophy 2025 campaign

The 37-year-old, who has amassed 14000 runs in 201 first-class matches, however, will continue to play as a batter in the team

Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata: Mumbai batter Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after scoring a century on the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match between Haryana and Mumbai at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday stepped down from his position as Mumbai captain ahead of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, saying it is the right time to groom a new leader.

The 37-year-old, who has amassed 14000 runs in 201 first-class matches, however, will continue to play as a batter in the team. The Ranji season begins on October 15 and Mumbai will be up against Jammu and Kashmir in their opening game.

"Captaining and winning the championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honour," Rahane wrote on his 'X' account.

"With the new domestic season ahead, I believe it is the right time to groom a new leader, and hence, I have decided not to continue in the captaincy role.

 

"I remain fully committed to giving my best as a player, and will continue my journey with MCA to help us win more trophies, looking forward to the season," he added.

Under his captaincy, Mumbai clinched the Ranji Trophy title in the 202324 season with a victory over Vidarbha in the final.

He also guided the team to triumph in the Irani Cup 202425, overcoming the Rest of India (ROI) side.

Before these red-ball achievements, he led Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in 202223, cementing his reputation as one of the finest captains in Indian domestic cricket.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

