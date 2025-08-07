Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 08:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Facing Mohammed Siraj is always a challenge for batters, says Moeen Ali

Facing Mohammed Siraj is always a challenge for batters, says Moeen Ali

With 23 scalps to his name, Siraj emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the just-concluded Test tour of England, playing a key role in India holding the hosts to a 2-2 draw

Press Trust of India London
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali feels India pacer Mohammed Siraj's big heart and his steadfast refusal to back down in the face of adversity sets him apart from the rest and makes him a difficult proposition for any batter.

With 23 scalps to his name, Siraj emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the just-concluded Test tour of England, playing a key role in India holding the hosts to a 2-2 draw in an intensely fought five-match series.

"Siraj has been outstanding in the England series. The energy, aggression, and consistency he brings with the ball is world-class. He's matured into a genuine match-winner for India, and it's always a challenge for batsmen facing him," said Moeen in a release from GFS Developments. 

 

"What impresses me most is his ability to control the ball. He's got a big heart and never backs down - that's what makes him so special. Credit to him for the impact he's making," he added.

Siraj played all five Tests against England and bowled a staggering 185.3 overs.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

