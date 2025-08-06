Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Upcoming cricket matches of Bangladesh: T20Is and ODIs full schedule

Upcoming cricket matches of Bangladesh: T20Is and ODIs full schedule

Bangladesh Upcoming Cricket Matches: Bangladesh will enter the Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi determined to break past near-miss heartbreaks and make a mark in continental cricket

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Bangladesh Upcoming Cricket Matches List: The Bangladesh cricket team, under the leadership of Litton Das, has in recent times become a serious threat to any side in the limited-overs format. While their record remains dismal in red-ball cricket, they have performed reasonably well in white-ball formats, especially in T20Is. They are currently on a red-hot streak in the shortest format after securing T20I series wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan back-to-back.
 
The main reason behind their success is the performance of pace bowlers such as Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, who are capable of taking wickets on any surface while conceding very few runs. When they start their campaign in the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the T20 format starting September 9, they will fancy their chances of reaching at least the semifinals or even the finals, if not winning the whole tournament. 
 
 

Bangladesh Upcoming Cricket Matches Schedule 2025: 

  Before they begin their Asia Cup journey, they will have one final chance to hone their skills with a bilateral T20I series against the Netherlands later this month. But how does Bangladesh's cricket scedule in coming days look like? Here are the details.
 
Bangladesh vs Netherlands 

Asia Cup

Asia Cup 2025 dates, schedule, time, venue, teams, live streaming, telecast

Bangladesh faces the Netherlands in a crucial three-match T20I series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, aiming to assert home dominance and build momentum ahead of the Asia Cup. With the Tigers’ senior stars like Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das expected to anchor the batting, the focus will also be on emerging bowlers looking to cement their spots. Bangladesh seeks consistency and aggressive intent, particularly in powerplays and at the death. 
Netherlands Tour of Bangladesh 2025 – T20I Series
Date Match Venue Start Time (GMT) Local Time
08/30/25 Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 1st T20I Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet 12:00 PM GMT 06:00 PM LOCAL
09/01/25 Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet 12:00 PM GMT 06:00 PM LOCAL
09/03/25 Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 3rd T20I Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet 12:00 PM GMT 06:00 PM LOCAL
 
Asia Cup 2025 
Bangladesh will enter the Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi determined to break past near-miss heartbreaks and make a mark in continental cricket. Drawn in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong, the Tigers face a tricky path to the Super Four stage. Dependable all-rounders, a core of experienced batters, and a revitalised spin attack offer optimism. Key will be how Bangladesh handles high-pressure moments, especially against fellow Asian heavyweights. 
Asia Cup 2025 – Group B Matches (Bangladesh)
Date Match Venue Start Time (GMT) Local Time
09/11/25 Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, 3rd Match, Group B Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 02:00 PM GMT 06:00 PM LOCAL
09/13/25 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 5th Match, Group B Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 02:00 PM GMT 06:00 PM LOCAL
09/16/25 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 9th Match, Group B Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 02:00 PM GMT 06:00 PM LOCAL
 

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

