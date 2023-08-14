Former Sri Lanka cricketer facing match-fixing charges slapped travel ban

Former Sri Lanka international cricketer Sachithra Senanayake, who has been charged with fixing matches, was on Monday banned from travelling overseas by a local court here.

The 38-year-old Senanayake, who played a solitary Test, 49 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals between 2012 and 2016, has been accused of trying to fix games of 2020 Lanka Premier League.

He allegedly enticed two players to fix games over telephone.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court ordered the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration to impose a travel ban on Senanayake which will be effective for a three-month period.

The court order was obtained by the Attorney General's Department.

The court was told that the Attorney General's Department had been instructed by the Special Investigation Unit of the Sports Ministry to frame criminal charges against the former off-spinner.

