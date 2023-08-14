Confirmation

Iyer, Rahul ready for comeback? Pant shares video of their batting practice

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were captured by Rishabh Pant at the NCA, sweating out during a practice match to prove their fitness ahead of the all-important Asia Cup squad announcement

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer seen practicing ahead of Asia Cup suqad announcement. Photo: Twitter

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer seen practicing ahead of Asia Cup suqad announcement. Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Topics : KL Rahul Rishabh Pant Shreyas Iyer Asia Cup India cricket team ICC ODI World Cup 2023

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

