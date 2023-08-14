Iyer, Rahul ready for comeback? Pant shares video of their batting practice

Rahul, Iyer fitness update: Shreyas, KL likely to miss Asia Cup 2023
WATCH: IND vs WI - Ishan Kishan thanks Rishabh Pant after maiden Test fifty
Jasprit Bumrah injury update: Pacer may make international return in August
Jofra Archer injury update: English pacer likely to play in ODI World Cup
Shreyas Shipping zooms 20% as board to mull delisting plan on May 24
Need to find depth in our batting: Dravid after T20 series loss to Windies
IRE vs IND T20s full schedule, match timings (IST), squads, live streaming
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan appoints sports psychologist Maqbool Babri
WI vs IND: I took my time and couldn't capitalise during back-10 - Pandya
IND vs IRE: Prasidh Krishna warms-up for Ireland tour with an intense spell