Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 08:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Frankly an outrage: Tharoor criticizes Sarfaraz Khan's India A omission

Frankly an outrage: Tharoor criticizes Sarfaraz Khan's India A omission

Tharoor, a cricket aficionado, also said the selectors are too quick to discard proven talent in order to take a punt on "potential".

Sarfaraz Khan

Bengaluru: Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday expressed "outrage" over Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan being ignored for selection in the India A squad recently and said runs in domestic cricket must be valued by the selectors and not just in the IPL.

Tharoor, a cricket aficionado, also said the selectors are too quick to discard proven talent in order to take a punt on "potential".

Responding to a post which lamented Khan being ignored for the India A series against South Africa A recently, the Congress leader said on X, "This is frankly an outrage. Sarfaraz Khan averages 65-plus in first class cricket, scored a 50 on Test debut and a 150 in a Test we lost, made 92 in his only tour match in England (and a century in the practice match against the full Indian Test team) -- and still finds himself excluded from the selectors' frame of reference."  "I am also very glad to see Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw and Karun Nair making runs in the Ranji Trophy. Our selectors are too quick to discard proven talent in order to take a punt on 'potential'," Tharoor said.

 

These are players who have proven themselves over and over again, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said. 

"Runs in domestic cricket must be valued by the selectors, not just the IPL; otherwise why should anyone bother to play the Ranji," he wondered.

Also Read

India vs Australia 1st T20 broadcast details

IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20 match in Canberra today?

England Women vs South Africa Women playing 11

ICC Women's WC 2025 SF1: England vs South Africa playing 11, live streaming

Shafali Verma and Harleen Deol (L-R)

Shafali or Harleen? India weigh opening options ahead of AUS clash

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Here's why Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of the first 3 T20s vs Australia

India vs Australia

India vs Australia 1st T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Khan not being selected in the India A team had sparked criticism online and had also become a political issue when Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed stoked a controversy by asking whether the Mumbai batter was not selected "because of his surname".

Khan, who made his Test debut against England in the Rajkot Test of 2023-24 season, was a part of India's tour of Australia late last year but he has been ignored for the Test side since then.

The 28-year-old Khan, who last played in the Mumbai Test against New Zealand for his overall six Test appearances for India, was also ignored for the India A series against South Africa A recently.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian women's cricket team

Ian Bishop outlines Indian cricket team's winning formula vs Australia

Rishabh Pant

IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant looks fantastic, may be fitter - Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharshan

Sudharsan: I now understand what a No.3 batter needs to do for the team

Ian Bishop

India should add extra bowling firepower vs Australia: Ian Bishop

Manuka Oval Canberra

India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS 1st T20I: Match called off due to rain in Canberra

Topics : Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025World Savings Day 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon