Home / Cricket / News / Ian Bishop outlines Indian cricket team's winning formula vs Australia

Ian Bishop outlines Indian cricket team's winning formula vs Australia

The former pacer Ian Bishop admitted Pratika Rawal's injury is a setback but urged India to focus on replacements.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

The second semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 between India and Australia in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 promises to be an exciting clash between two heavyweights of the game for a place in the final of the tournament.   Speaking exclusively during a Media Day organised by JioStar ahead of the tie, West Indies legend Ian Bishop emphasized the importance of belief, bowling depth, and aggressive tactics for India to overcome the formidable Australian side.
 
On countering Australia’s batting might
 
Bishop acknowledged Australia’s dominance but insisted they are not unbeatable.
“Facing Australia is never an easy task; they are a juggernaut, but certainly not invincible,” he said. “The key is getting the Indian team into a positive and composed frame of mind, treating it as an important match but not as a matter of life or death. Maintaining calm and belief is crucial, especially considering Australia’s dominant record, but India must trust that this semi-final can be their moment to turn the tide.” 
 

He further stressed India’s need for more bowling options:
“Strategically, India should prioritise extra bowling options to counter Australia’s batting depth. Having that additional bowling depth will be essential against such a strong opposition.”
 
On the need for aggression
 
Bishop urged India to adopt an attacking mindset in the field.
“I think you’ve got to be aggressive,” he said. “Once wickets fall, don’t sit back and wait; instead, be proactive in your field placements and bowling plans. Sometimes you must risk losing the game to stand a better chance of winning.”
 
On injuries and selection
 
The former pacer admitted Pratika Rawal’s injury is a setback but urged India to focus on replacements. “Pratika Rawal’s absence is a significant blow… but it’s important not to dwell on the loss,” Bishop noted. He also backed Shafali Verma’s potential comeback, saying, “She should see this as a chance to make a significant impact for her team and country rather than feel pressured.”
 
On the winning mindset
 
Bishop drew from his own World Cup experience: “The key is to go into every contest with the mindset that you are capable of winning… that’s the essence of sports mentality.”
 
Catch Semi-final 2 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025, as India take on Australia on October 30 at 3:00 PM

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

