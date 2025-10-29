IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20 match in Canberra today?

India begins their T20 World Cup preparations with a five-match series against Australia, starting today at the Manuka Oval.
Both teams enter the contest in excellent T20 form, having won eight of their last ten matches. For captain Suryakumar Yadav, the spotlight will be on his batting after a rough patch that’s seen him average just 11 in 2025. Despite that, his fearless approach and stellar leadership — 23 wins in 29 matches — have kept India dominant in the shortest format.
India’s strength lies in its spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel, who will look to exploit Australia’s struggles against slow bowling. Jasprit Bumrah’s early breakthroughs could be vital against the explosive Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. Meanwhile, young Abhishek Sharma faces a fresh challenge adjusting to the bounce on Australian pitches. For Australia, all eyes will be on emerging power-hitter Mitchell Owen. With both sides balanced and confident, a tight, high-quality opener is on the cards.
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally?
|India vs Australia 1st T20 broadcast details
|Country / Region
|TV Channels
|Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA)
|JioHotstar
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports, Discovery+
|Discovery+
|United States
|Willow TV
|ESPN+, Sling TV
|Canada
|Willow Canada
|Willow App
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Go, Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|DStv App
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|PTV Sports Digital
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV (GTV)
|Rabbitholebd
|Sri Lanka
|Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24
|SonyLIV
|Nepal
|Star Sports (via India feed)
|JioHotstar
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana Play
|Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.)
|CricLife, beIN Sports
|STARZPLAY
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play
|United States Territories
|Willow TV
|ESPN+
|Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore)
|Astro Cricket, Hub Sports
|Astro Go
|Europe (Non-UK)
|ICC.tv
|ICC.tv
|Africa (Other regions)
|SuperSport Grandstand
|DStv Stream
When will the first T20 match between India and Australia be played?
The first T20 of the five-match series between India and Australia will be played on Wednesday, October 29.
What will be the venue for the first T20 match between India and Australia on October 29?
The October 29 T20 match between India and Australia will be played at Manuka Oval in Canberra.
When will the toss for the first T20 match between India and Australia take place?
The toss for the first T20 match between India and Australia will take place at 1:15 PM IST.
When will the first ball of the first T20 match between India and Australia be bowled?
The first ball of the first T20 match between India and Australia will be bowled at 1:45 PM IST.
Where to watch live telecast of the first T20 match between India and Australia in India?
The live telecast for the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the first T20 match between India and Australia in India?
The live streaming for the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.