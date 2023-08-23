Confirmation

From Kohli to Sachin, cricketers celebrate Chandrayaan-3's moon landing

Current and former India cricketers on Wednesday celebrated the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module on the moon's surface, hailing the feat as "historic"

India cricket team celebrate Chandrayaan-3's landing on moon. Photo: BCCI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
Current and former India cricketers on Wednesday celebrated the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module on the moon's surface, hailing the feat as "historic" and "extraordinary".
In a video shared by the BCCI, the Indian team was seen celebrating while following on TV the updates of the landing of the lunar module, just a couple of hours before their final T20I against Ireland in Dublin.
"Witnessing History from Dublin! The moment India's Vikram Lander touched down successfully on the Moon's South Pole," the BCCI wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
India became the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon and first on its south pole.

India must celebrate and congratulate the Chandrayaan-2 team, which was led by Shri K Sivan, along with Shri S Somanath's #Chandrayaan3 team. Every hard landing has lessons which take us closer to a soft landing - on the moon, and in life, he added.
First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

