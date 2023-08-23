Confirmation

ICC Rankings: India's Shubman Gill reaches fourth spot in ODI batting

India batter Shubman Gill on Wednesday moved up one spot to reach the fourth position in ICC rankings for batters in ODI cricket, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Ravi Bishnoi also made gains

Shubman Gill

Press Trust of India Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
India batter Shubman Gill on Wednesday moved up one spot to reach the fourth position in ICC rankings for batters in ODI cricket, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Ravi Bishnoi also made gains in the shortest format.
In the latest ODI rankings released by the ICC after the first ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Gill has now got 743 rating points and is placed as India's top-ranked batter.
Comeback man Bumrah, India's captain for Ireland series, moved up seven places to reach the 84th position, Bishnoi has jumped 17 spots to reach 65th.
Following his 58 in the second T20I against Ireland, Ruturaj Gaikwad moved up 143 places to reach the 87th position.
Despite missing the Ireland series, Suryakumar Yadav remains on the top spot in the T20I rankings for batters.
In ODIs, while Pakistan's Babar Azam and Imam Ul Haq occupy the first and third spots respectively, there has been no change for Indian mainstays Virat Kohli (ninth) and captain Rohit Sharma (11th).

In Tests, Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are world's No 1 bowler and all-rounder, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shubman Gill India cricket team ICC Rankings

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon