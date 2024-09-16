Harry Brook to captain England in ODIs vs Australia; Buttler ruled out

Business Standard
Brook, 25, has only 15 caps in ODI cricket but England views him as a future leader and has already primed the Yorkshireman to deputize for Buttler when the squad was announced.

Harry Brook is set to captain England for the first time in the one-day international series against Australia after Jos Buttler was ruled out because of his persistent calf injury.
Buttler has not played a competitive match since England lost the T20 World Cup semifinal against India in Guyana at the end of June.
Having missed the Hundred he suffered a setback in his recovery and has also been forced out of facing the Australians.
The first of five one-day internationals between England and Australia starts Thursday at Trent Bridge.
Brook's appointment also means England has had a new captain in each international format this summer.
Ollie Pope took the test reins from Ben Stokes when the latter's hamstring injury saw him miss the three-match series against Sri Lanka and Phil Salt inherited the T20 role from Buttler for that series.

