Historic moment in Ranji: Deshpande-Kotian hit tons batting at no. 10 & 11

Tushar Deshpande and Tanush Kotian became the first batters since 1946 to hit centuries while batting at number 10 and 11 positions in cricket. Deshpande and Kotian's historic feat also allowed Mumbai to qualify for the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy on the first innings lead against Baroda.

Kotian remained unbeaten on 120 from 129 balls with ten fours and four sixes, while Deshpande fell for 123 from 129 balls with ten fours and eight sixes, putting on a staggering 232 runs for the 10th wicket.



While speaking to news agency PTI, Kotian said that he and Tushar wanted to bat too the drinks break of the first session at least and also wanted to capitalise on every loose delivery.



When was the last time batters at number 10 and 11 scored centuries in cricket?

Representing the touring Indians against Surrey at The Oval 78 years ago, the duo of CT Sarwate (124*) and SN Banerjee (121) first achieved the incredible feat while putting on 249 runs for the 10th wicket as Nos 10 and 11 batters.

Does the Deshpande-Kotian 232 runs partnership also break the Ranji Trophy record for 10th wicket?

However, Kotian and Deshpande fell just one run short of equalling the record for highest partnership for the 10th wicket in Ranji Trophy history, held by Ajay Sharma and Maninder Singh.



Highest tenth-wicket partnerships in first-class cricket Runs Pair For Opponent Series 307 AF Kippax (260*) & JEH Hooker (62) NSW Victoria Victoria 1928-29 249 CT Sarwate (124*) & SN Banerjee (121) Indians Surrey 1946 239 Aqeel Arshad (105) & Ali Raza (126*) Lahore Hyderabad 2004-05 235 FE Woolley (185) & A Fielder (112*) Kent Worcestershire 1909 233 AK Sharma (259*) & Maninder Singh (78) Delhi Bombay 1991-92 232 TK Kotian (120*) & TU Deshpande (123) Bombay Baroda 2023-24

How did the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match between Mumbai and Baroda pan out?

A thrilling final day was on cards when Mumbai resumed play at 379 for nine with Kotian unbeaten on 32 and Deshpande batting on 23.

Having come together in the middle with Mumbai leading by 373 overall, the pair went about its job with ease to pile up further misery on the Baroda side.

Kotian and Deshpande recorded their maiden first-class hundreds while adding 232 runs for the last wicket, which came off only 240 balls.

The pair collectively hammered 12 sixes during their partnership which helped Mumbai out-bat Baroda from the contest.

Brief scores: Mumbai 384 & 569 in 132 overs (Hardik Tamore 114, Prithvi Shaw 87, Shams Mulani 54, Tanush Kotian 120*, Tushar Deshpande 123; Bhargav Bhatt 7/200) drew with Baroda 348 & 121/3 in 30 overs (Priyanshu Moliya 54; Tanush Kotian 2/16).



With PTI inputs