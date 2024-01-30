Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bank of Baroda to report Q3FY24 results on Jan 31; Here's what to expect

Bank of Baroda news: Higher cost of deposits could put pressure on net interest margins, brokerages pointed out in their result preview report.

Bank of Baroda
Web Exclusive

The public sector lender’s net profit more than doubled at Rs 5.28 billion in the first quarter

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bank of Baroda Q3FY24 preview: Public sector lender BoB, which is scheduled to report its October-to-December (Q3) results for financial year 2023-24 (FY24) on Wednesday, January 31, may clock subuded profitability on a quarterly basis owing to weak revenue growth.
 
Besides, higher cost of deposits could put pressure on net interest margins, brokerages pointed out in their result preview report. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The stock is up 1.2 per cent so far in January 2024, as against a 0.4 per cent dip in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. 
 

Here's what key brokerages expect:
 

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The brokerage expects Bank of Baroda's Q3FY24 net profit to stay flat  at Rs 4,220 crore as against Rs 4,253 crore quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q; Q2FY24). 
 
On a yearly basis, it would be around 9.4 per cent rise over PAT of Rs 3,853 crore clocked in Q3FY23. 
 
The net profit growth, the brokerage said, would be capped as the net interest income (NII) is expected to rise less than 3 per cent Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q to Rs 11,100 crore. NII was Rs 10,818.3 crore in Q3FY23 and Rs 10,830.7 crore in Q2FY24.
 
It expects operating profit to dip 7 per cent on year to Rs 7,630 crore.
 
Business-wise, it pencils in loan growth of 16 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 10.33 trillion, while deposits are pegged at Rs 12.93 trillion, up 12.5 per cent. 

READ: Bajaj Finance slides 5% as mgt flags rural, B2C stress post Q3 results
 
Asset quality, it said, may improve with gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio pegged at 3.1 per cent vs 3.3 per cent Q-o-Q. NNPA is seen at 0.7 per cent vs 0.8 per cent Q-o-Q.
 

Prabhudas Lilladher

This brokerage has a more cautious outlook with PAT estimated at Rs 3,538 crore, down 8 per cent Y-o-Y and 17 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP), too, is anticipated to decline 17 per cent Y-o-Y/14.6 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 6,846.6 crore.

The same was Rs 8,232.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, and Rs 8,019.7 crore in Q2FY24.
 

Also Read

Bank of Baroda Q2 preview: Profit may rise upto 26% Y-o-Y; NIM outlook eyed

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?

New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley

HDFC Bank Q3 preview: In a steady quarter, analysts expect NIM to expand

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

BLS E-Services IPO sails through on Day 1: Here's all you need to know

Azad Engg zooms 25% in 2 days on signing 7-year contract with Rolls-Royce

Mark Mobius joins Hong Kong-based Chartwell Capital as strategic advisor

ITC extends fall, slips 5% in 3 days as Q3 results miss Street estimates

Bajaj Finance slides 5% as mgt flags rural, B2C stress post Q3 results

NII is seen flat at Rs 10,816.3 crore. 
 

Elara Securities

Analysts at this brokerage see net profit rising 1.5 per cent over Q2FY24/8.7 per cent over Q3FY23 to Rs 4,188 crore. NII, meanwhile, is seen rising less than 1 per cent Y-o-Y/Q-o-Q to Rs 10,912 crore.
 

Kotak Institutional Equities

KIE expects operating profit to decline 11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,332 crore as there could be pressure on revenue growth. 
 
NII is seen rising 2 per cent Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q each to Rs 11,059 crore. Further, the brokerage is building NIM to decline 10bps Q-o-Q as it expects benefit of loan growth at 14 per cent Y-o-Y to be offset by rising cost of deposits.

READ: Bajaj Finance Q3 results: Consolidated net profit up 22% at Rs 3,639 cr
 
It sees PAT declining 6.3 per cent Q-o-Q/up 3.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,983.3 crore.
 
On the asset quality front, it sees slippages at 1.5 per cent (Rs 4,000 crore) mostly driven from retail and SME. 
 
Key discussion on the sustainability of loan growth, deposit-related challenges, and NIM outlook in the near term would be eyed, it said.
 

Axis Securities

Amid 1.7 per cent Q-o-Q rise in NII (Rs 11,019 crore), but 5 per cent dip in other income (Rs 3,962 crore), the brokerage projects 5.2 per cent sequential slide in PPOP at Rs 7,605 crore. 
 
Accounting for 1.6 per cent Q-o-Q/11.5 per cent Y-o-Y decline in provisions (Rs 2,127 crore), the net profit is seen at Rs 3,976 crore. 
 
It expects advances growth to be healthy driven by retail book, but deposits growth could be muted Q-o-Q. Margins, too, are expected to witness marginal compression.
 
While fresh slippages will likely remain in control and asset quality improvement could continue, key monitorables, the brokerage said, would be asset quality outlook and loan book traction.
Topics : Bank of Baroda Q3 results Markets Bank of Baroda results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon