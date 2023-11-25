Sensex (-0.07%)
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya to rejoin Mumbai Indians - Report

The trading window for IPL 2024 ends on November 26 at 4 PM IST, and reports suggest that Titans' captain is set to rejoin Mumbai if the deal is not changed at the last minute

Hardik Pandya, Indian Premier League

Hardik Pandya. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 9:58 AM IST
In one of the biggest news ahead of the IPL 2024 players' auction, Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya is set to return to Mumbai Indians in a cash swap, according to an ESPNcricinfo report.

The trading window for IPL 2024 ends on November 26 at 4 PM IST, and reports suggest that Gujarat Titans' captain is set to rejoin Reliance Industries-backed IPL franchisee if the deal is not changed at the last minute.
The reports also revealed that the trade will be an all-cash deal. This means Mumbai Indians must pay Rs 15 crore and a transfer to Gujarat. 

If the deal goes through, it will come as a major surprise to cricket fans, given Hardik has led the Gujarat Titans to the final in their first two IPL season, winning the trophy in their inaugural edition itself. 

Check news related to Indian Premier League here

How Mumbai Indians will pay Rs 15 crore for Hardik Pandya?

After the IPL 2023 auction ended, Mumbai Indians had just Rs 0.05 crore in their salary purse left. All the franchises will get an additional Rs 5 crore in their purse for the IPL 2024 auction. This only means Mumbai must release player(s) to finish the Hardik trade.

Mumbai might release Jofra Archer to get Hardik, as the English pacer has fitness issues. He missed all the IPL games during the 2022 season while only playing five games in IPL 2023, claiming two wickets.

Hardik IPL stats for Gujarat Titans

Hardik scored 833 runs in 30 innings during his two seasons with the Titans, averaging 41.65 and striking out 133.49. For them, he claimed 11 wickets at an economy rate of 8.1. Due to an ankle injury sustained during India's ODI World Cup campaign, Hardik is currently sidelined.

Not the first captain to leave an IPL franchise

Hardik will be the third captain to be traded if the deal goes through. In 2020, R Ashwin was traded to the Delhi Capitals from the Punjab Kings and Ajinkya Rahane from the Rajasthan Royals to the Capitals.

If Hardik Pandya leaves, who will be Gujarat Titans' IPL 2024 captain?

With Kane Williamson in their squad, Gujarat likely to appoint the Kiwi as the captain. However, giving Shubman Gill the opportunity to lead the team will be better suited for them going forward.

Hardik Pandya IPL stats

Batting & Fielding Stats
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S CT
Career 123 39 2309 91 30.38 145.86 0 10 172 125 65
2023 (GT) 16 4 346 66 31.45 136.76 0 2 26 15 8
2022 (GT) 15 4 487 87* 44.27 131.27 0 4 49 12 4
2021 (MI) 12 2 127 40* 14.11 113.39 0 0 11 5 4
2020 (MI) 14 5 281 60* 35.12 178.98 0 1 14 25 6
2019 (MI) 16 6 402 91 44.66 191.42 0 1 28 29 11
2018 (MI) 13 4 260 50 28.88 133.33 0 1 20 11 8
2017 (MI) 17 9 250 35* 35.71 156.25 0 0 11 20 12
2016 (MI) 11 2 44 9 6.28 69.84 0 0 4 0 6
2015 (MI) 9 3 112 61* 22.4 180.64 0 1 9 8 6
Bowling
YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W
Career 123 1202 1763 53 3/17 33.26 8.8 22.68 0 0
2023 (GT) 16 150 228 3 1/10 76 9.12 50 0 0
2022 (GT) 15 183 222 8 3/17 27.75 7.28 22.88 0 0
2021 12 0 0 0 - - - - 0 0
2020 14 0 0 0 - - - - 0 0
2019 16 255 390 14 3/20 27.85 9.17 18.21 0 0
2018 13 256 381 18 3/24 21.16 8.92 14.22 0 0
2017 17 156 213 6 2/22 35.5 8.19 26 0 0
2016 11 100 153 3 1/7 51 9.18 33.33 0 0
2015 9 102 176 1 1/13 176 10.35 102 0 0

Topics : Shubman Gill Indian Premier League IPL IPL auction Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians Kane Williamson

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 9:57 AM IST

