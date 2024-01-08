Riyan Parag hits 2nd-fastest century in Ranji Trophy. Check who tops list

Riyan Parag played a stellar innings in the Ranji Trophy match against Chhatisgarh at the Shaheed Vir Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur as he blasted 155 off just 86 balls to save his team from an innings defeat. He reached a hundred in just 56 balls. This was the second-fastest hundred in Ranji Trophy history.

Rishabh Pant, who plays for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, scored the fastest century in the tournament’s history after he smashed 135 off just 67 balls against Jharkhand in a 2015-16 Ranji Trophy match. It was in the second innings of the match when Delhi were following on that Pant scored the century in 48 balls. In that same match, Pant had also scored a century in 82 balls.

List of top-five fastest century in Ranji Trophy history

Player Ranji TrophySeason Balls to century Team Against Venue Rishabh Pant 2015-16 48 Delhi Jharkhand Trivandrum Riyan Parag 2023-24 56 Assam Chhatisgarh Raipur Naman Ojha 2014-15 69 Madhya Pradesh Karnataka Indore Eklavya Dwivedi 2014-15 72 Uttar Pradesh Railways New Delhi Rishabh Pant 2015-16 82 Delhi Jharkhand Trivandrum

What happened in the Assam vs Chattisgarh match?

Though Parag hit an impressive 156, he was unable to save his team from a 10-wicket defeat in the season-opener. Assam, who could put up only 159 in the first innings as Sourabh Majumdar of Chhatisgarh claimed six wickets, were able to score only 254 following-on, despite Parag’s 156. Chhattisgarh chased the target down without losing any wickets.

Terrific form of Parag

Parag, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, has been in terrific form this season. He topped the run-scoring charts in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, amassing 510 runs at an average of 85 and a strike rate of 182. He was sidelined due to injury in the Vijay Hazare Trophy but has come back in style in the Ranji Trophy. With IPL up next and India still in search of a finisher, Parag could have a game-changing season in the richest cricket league in 2024.