Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Riyan Parag hits 2nd-fastest century in Ranji Trophy. Check who tops list

Riyan Parag hit the second-fastest century in Ranji Trophy history as he smashed 155 off 86 balls, reaching his hundred in just 56 balls against Chahhtisgarh

Riyan Parag hit second-fastest Ranji Trophy century while playing against Chhatisgarh. Photo: X

Riyan Parag hit second-fastest Ranji Trophy century while playing against Chhatisgarh. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Riyan Parag played a stellar innings in the Ranji Trophy match against Chhatisgarh at the Shaheed Vir Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur as he blasted 155 off just 86 balls to save his team from an innings defeat. He reached a hundred in just 56 balls. This was the second-fastest hundred in Ranji Trophy history.

Who hit the fastest Ranji Trophy century?
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Rishabh Pant, who plays for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, scored the fastest century in the tournament’s history after he smashed 135 off just 67 balls against Jharkhand in a 2015-16 Ranji Trophy match. It was in the second innings of the match when Delhi were following on that Pant scored the century in 48 balls. In that same match, Pant had also scored a century in 82 balls.

List of top-five fastest century in Ranji Trophy history 

Player Ranji TrophySeason Balls to century Team Against Venue
           
Rishabh Pant 2015-16 48 Delhi Jharkhand Trivandrum
Riyan Parag 2023-24 56 Assam Chhatisgarh Raipur
Naman Ojha 2014-15 69 Madhya Pradesh Karnataka Indore
Eklavya Dwivedi 2014-15 72 Uttar Pradesh Railways New Delhi
Rishabh Pant 2015-16 82 Delhi Jharkhand Trivandrum

What happened in the Assam vs Chattisgarh match?

Though Parag hit an impressive 156, he was unable to save his team from a 10-wicket defeat in the season-opener. Assam, who could put up only 159 in the first innings as Sourabh Majumdar of Chhatisgarh claimed six wickets, were able to score only 254 following-on, despite Parag’s 156. Chhattisgarh chased the target down without losing any wickets.

Terrific form of Parag

Parag, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, has been in terrific form this season. He topped the run-scoring charts in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, amassing 510 runs at an average of 85 and a strike rate of 182. He was sidelined due to injury in the Vijay Hazare Trophy but has come back in style in the Ranji Trophy. With IPL up next and India still in search of a finisher, Parag could have a game-changing season in the richest cricket league in 2024.

Also Read

How a 25-year-old ex-cricketer duped Rishabh Pant of Rs 1.63 crore

WATCH: IND vs WI - Ishan Kishan thanks Rishabh Pant after maiden Test fifty

Champions Trophy 2025: Qualification scenarios, Teams, venue, winners list

Champions Trophy 2025: Race for qualification heats up in World Cup 2023

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

Proteas wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen announces Test retirement

IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20 Preview: India eye home series win over Australia

IND vs AFG T20s: What to expect from Rohit Sharma's men in 3-match series

Dhoni's smoking video goes viral on social media, netizens are divided

Khawaja black armband issue: ICC rejects his appeal against sanctions

Topics : Ranji Trophy Cricket BS Web Reports sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon