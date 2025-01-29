Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / How has Gautam Gambhir fared as Indian cricket team's head coach so far?

How has Gautam Gambhir fared as Indian cricket team's head coach so far?

Gambhir started his head coach tenure for the Indian team with the T20 series against Sri Lanka, which India won with ease by 3-0

Gautam Gambhir, Gautam

Mumbai: Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir during a press conference ahead of the team's Sri Lanka tour, in Mumbai, Monday, July 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When the former two-time World Cup-winning player Gautam Gambhir replaced Rahul Dravid as the Indian cricket team’s head coach on July 9, 2024, expectations were high, especially as he was coming fresh off helping Kolkata Knight Riders lift the IPL trophy after 10 years in 2024. However, six months into his tenure, Gambhir’s run as head coach has been less than satisfying. Under him, India has played 26 international matches, winning 14, losing 10, drawing one, and playing one tie. While the overall numbers might suggest Gambhir has won more than he has lost, the key takeaway here is that almost 80 per cent of his wins have come in T20 internationals. But what do his numbers look like in all three formats? Take a look.
 
 
T20 Internationals 
Gambhir started his head coach tenure for the Indian team with the T20 series against Sri Lanka, which India won with ease by 3-0. He then helped India win 3-0 against Bangladesh and 3-1 against South Africa. He is currently with the team for a five-match T20 series against England, where the Men in Blue are leading 2-1 after three matches. India has remained undefeated in T20 series under Gambhir, and one win in the next two games against England in the ongoing series will be more than enough to keep the streak intact.
  • Total T20 matches: 13
  • Won: 11
  • Lost: 2
  • Tie: 0
  • No result: 0
 
One Day Internationals 
Gambhir's second assignment as India’s head coach was a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which was also India’s only ODI series in 2024. India tied the first match but went on to lose the next two, as Sri Lanka registered their first ODI bilateral series win over India in 27 years.

Also Read

Team India

IND vs ENG: India suffer body blow ahead of 2nd T20I against England

Surya with Gambhir

IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav opens up about his relationship with Gambhir

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma questions BCCI's new diktat, seeks clarity on family clause

Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma

Gautam Gambhir not too happy with Rohit Sharma's retirement U-turn?

Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma

BCCI to review lean show in AUS; Gambhir, Kohli and Rohit in clear: Report

  • Total ODI matches: 3
  • Won: 0
  • Lost: 2
  • Tie: 1
  • No result: 0
Test cricket 
Gambhir’s tenure as India’s head coach in Test cricket started in the best possible way, as he helped the team beat Bangladesh 2-0. But trouble started soon after, as New Zealand handed India a 3-0 whitewash in his next Test series, which was India’s first-ever Test series loss at home in 12 years. Gambhir tried to change his fortunes in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, but despite India taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after the first match, they went on to lose three and draw one in the next four matches. India eventually lost the series 1-3, along with their chance to qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship for the third time in a row. This was also India’s first Test series loss against Australia in over a decade.
  • Total matches: 10
  • Won: 3
  • Lost: 6
  • Draw: 1
  • No result: 0
 
Gambhir’s litmus test 
While Gambhir is currently under no pressure from the BCCI despite some disappointing results, his future as head coach could very well be decided by India’s performance in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy starting next month and the five-match Test series against England in June. By the time these two events conclude, Gambhir will have been India’s head coach for over a year, and the BCCI will be forced to take some important calls regarding the team's approach if India fails to impress on both occasions.

More From This Section

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

IND vs ENG: Suryakumar admits not finishing ENG as reason for Rajkot loss

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings

SA20: Capitals sink Joburg to keep themselves alive in race to playoffs

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test playing 11, live match time, streaming

ICC Awards 2024

Best cricketer to umpire: All you need to know about the 2024 ICC Awards

Indians who won the ICC Cricketer of the Year award

Dravid to Bumrah: Indians who won the ICC Cricketer of the Year award

Topics : Gautam Gambhir ICC Champions Trophy India cricket team Rahul Dravid Test Cricket T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon