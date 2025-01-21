Business Standard

IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav opens up about his relationship with Gambhir

IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav opens up about his relationship with Gambhir

The Indian skipper used to be teammates with Gambhir during his time in the IPL with KKR before his international debut

Surya with Gambhir

Surya with Gambhir

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

Ahead of India’s first T20 against England at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, January 22, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav addressed the media in a pre-match press conference where he praised head coach Gautam Gambhir’s leadership, highlighting the positive and player-friendly atmosphere he has fostered within the team. Speaking in Kolkata, Suryakumar credited Gambhir's unique approach to mentoring, which he first experienced as part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.
 
A leadership approach that resonates 
Having played under Gambhir's captaincy for four years at KKR, Suryakumar emphasised the understanding that developed between them. He recalled that even without direct conversations, the team always knew what was expected of them. Gambhir's ability to maintain a simple and approachable leadership style resonated with the players, making them feel supported while performing under pressure.
 
 
Mentorship beyond physical presence 
Despite Gambhir’s absence from the T20I series, as he is focused on Test cricket preparation, his influence remains evident in the squad. Suryakumar shared how Gambhir continues to guide the players even from afar, highlighting the lasting impact of his mentorship. The Indian batter praised Gambhir for his ability to understand players' needs, keep things light, and create a relaxed yet effective environment. This approach, according to Suryakumar, has proven essential for individual growth within the team. 

Team preparedness for England T20I series 
With India gearing up for the T20I series against England, the positive atmosphere under Gambhir’s leadership could play a pivotal role in the team's performance. Suryakumar’s remarks reflect the strong camaraderie within the squad, with players feeling confident and motivated to deliver their best on the field.
 
Despite recent controversies, including reports of a rift between Rohit Sharma and Gambhir following India’s struggles in the Test format, the T20 squad remains focused and united under Gambhir’s guidance as they face England in the upcoming matches.
 

Topics : Gautam Gambhir India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Suryakumar Yadav T20 cricket

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

