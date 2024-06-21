Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'I don't see that far, difficult to answer': Gambhir on coaching role

The 42-year-old, who recently played a crucial role in KKR's third title win in the IPL as team mentor, was tight-lipped when he was asked about his prospects

Gautam Gambhir

"It is difficult to answer right now. All I can say is that I'm happy being here, just finished a brilliant journey (and) let's enjoy that. I'm in a very happy space right now," Gambhir said at a 'Rise To Leadership' seminar here. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Evading queries on whether he is set to be the next head coach of the Indian cricket team, former opener Gautam Gambhir on Friday said he doesn't "see that far ahead".
Gambhir was speaking at an Indian Chambers of Commerce event here.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He appeared in a virtual interview with BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee earlier this week and is widely perceived to be India's next head coach after the end of the incumbent Rahul Dravid's tenure following the ongoing T20 World Cup.
 
However, the 42-year-old, who recently played a crucial role in KKR's third title win in the IPL as team mentor, was tight-lipped when he was asked about his prospects.
"I don't see that far ahead. You are grilling me, asking me all tough questions," he said.
"It is difficult to answer right now. All I can say is that I'm happy being here, just finished a brilliant journey (and) let's enjoy that. I'm in a very happy space right now," Gambhir said at a 'Rise To Leadership' seminar here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gautam Gambhir Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon