T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: ENG vs SA Playing 11, live toss time telecast

England, after winning their opening match in the Super 8 stage against co-hosts West Indies, would look to make their place in the semi-final secure in the T20 World Cup 2024 when they take on South Africa in their second encounter on Friday, June 21 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.





Proteas too won their last match against the USA and hence a win here could take them closer to the semi-final spot as well. As for the changes in their playing 11, South Africa might bring in Ottneil Baartman in place of Tabraiz Shamsi, who was very expensive in the USA game. As for England, they would not like to change their winning combination.

T20 World Cup 2024: England vs South Africa Playing 11 prediction

England playing 11 probable: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

South Africa playing 11 probable: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

England vs South Africa head-to-head

The two teams have met each other 25 times in T20 internationals. There is nothing to separate the two teams as they have won 12 matches each and one match has had no result.

Total matches played: 25

England won: 12

South Africa won: 12

No result: 01

Squads:

England Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Tom Hartley

South Africa Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee

T20 World Cup 2024, England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) live toss time, live Streaming telecast

At what time will the ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 live toss take place on Friday (June 21)?





In the ENG vs SA match in the T20 World Cup 2024, the live toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

At what time will the ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 live match start on June 21?

England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 live match will begin at 8:00 PM IST on June 21 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

Which TV Channels will live telecast England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the ENG vs SA match. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the game in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live Streaming of the ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will live stream the ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match in India