T20 WC 2024 Super 8 India vs Bangladesh: Antigua weather to play spoilsport

The Antigua weather will once again play a major role when Bangladesh lock horns with India in their second Group 1 game of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Stadium in North Sound on June 22 (Saturday).

Bangladesh's first match against Australia was not completed due to rain and finally, they lost the match by 28 runs by DLS method. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India have already a won a match and are sitting at the top of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 points table.

What will the weather conditions be in Antigua during the India vs Bangladesh match on June 22?

The India vs Bangladesh match on June 22 will begin at 10:30 AM Antigua time which is 8 PM IST.

According to Accuweather. com, there are chances of scattered thunderstorms in the morning, which arrive anytime between 10 AM local time to 11:30 AM local time (7:30 PM IST to 9 PM IST).

There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon as well.

What if the India vs Bangladesh match gets washed out on June 22?

There is no provision for reserve day for the Super 8 round of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. India and Bangladesh will share a point each in case of a washout. This will make the semifinal race interesting in Group 1 given that India will meet Australia next and Bangladesh to play against Afghanistan.

How rain-interruptions could affect India's chances?

Indian team have to take the field against Bangladesh with one eye on the skies given their plan to play three spinners might hit them back. Under the clouds, the ball is expected to have lateral movement, thus favouring the chances of Indian seamers.

The rain interruptions could also affect any of the team given it breaks the momentum in any team's favour.

India's Playing 11 prediction for Bangladesh game on June 22







India opening stand woes in T20 Internationals



Average opening partnership since start of 2024 Team Avg opening stand England 43.5 Afghanistan 40.66 Australia 39 West Indies 38.54 USA 32.54 Uganda 32.25 Netherlands 30.75 PNG 27.72 Ireland 24.58 Namibia 23.68 Scotland 23.66 New Zealand 21.11 Oman 20.94 Canada 20.85 Bangladesh 20.46 Sri Lanka 20 South Africa 19.12 Nepal 19.05 Pakistan 17.5 India 9.85