ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Full squad of defending champions Australia

The defending champions Australia have announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates from Thursday, October 3. Alyssa Healy will be leading the Aussie team in their third straight title defence, with Tahlia McGrath as her deputy.

Apart from them, pacer Darcie Brown, who was recovering from a foot injury, has also been included in the squad and will be leading the pace attack with Tayla Vlaeminck, while left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux and Grace Harris will head Australia’s spin attack in the UAE.