ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Full squad of defending champions Australia

Australia will be defending the T20 World Cup title for the third straight time in the UAE

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

The defending champions Australia have announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates from Thursday, October 3. Alyssa Healy will be leading the Aussie team in their third straight title defence, with Tahlia McGrath as her deputy.

Apart from them, pacer Darcie Brown, who was recovering from a foot injury, has also been included in the squad and will be leading the pace attack with Tayla Vlaeminck, while left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux and Grace Harris will head Australia’s spin attack in the UAE.
Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen, despite being the joint-highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League and the third-highest wicket-taker in The Hundred earlier this month, has been left out of the squad once again. Although she has shown resilience, selectors will continue to monitor her form ahead of the home summer, Australian selection chief Shawn Flegler said during the squad announcement.

This marks the first time Jonassen will miss a T20 World Cup since her debut in 2012, after contributing to five tournament victories over the years.

The youngster Phoebe Litchfield will also be making her World Cup debut with the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Australia has been drafted into Group A with India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Australia squad for 2024 ICC Women’s World Cup

Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

