Wet outfield & poor facilities mar Day 1 of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test

Day 1 of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test was called-off without a toss due to a wet outfield at Shahid Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida on Monday. Despite bright sunshine on the day, the match officials did not deem the conditions fit for play. Persistent inclement weather over the past ten days was the cause, leaving the outfield unplayable.

Rain eventually stopped, but the poor condition of the ground disappointed fans who had been waiting eagerly for the action to begin. However, after six inspections (at 10 AM, 11:30 AM, 1 PM, 2 PM, 3 PM and 4:30 PM), the match officials declared the outfield unsuitable for play. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



On Day 2 of AFG vs NZ toss will be take place at 9:00 AM IST while the game to start at 9:30 AM local time. According to match officials, 98 overs game is considered for on September 10 (Day 2 of the Test match).



Poor ground conditions at Sahid Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium

The Sahid Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida has faced neglect due to a lack of international and domestic matches. The last international fixture at the venue was in March 2017, when Afghanistan hosted Ireland in a white-ball series. Later that year, in September 2017, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) banned the stadium due to match-fixing during corporate matches, as reported by newspaper The Hindu. The ban still remains in place, and the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association does not manage the venue.

Afghanistan's officials, who arrived days two days before the Test, noted that players were dissatisfied with the facilities at the stadium. An Afghanistan official stated, "The players are not happy with the facilities at the stadium. They may not return to this venue in the future."

Kane Williamson inspecting wet patches at Greater Noida Stadium Another official who was part of Afghanistan Cricket Board in 2017 noted that nothing has changed at this venue in seven years.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan captain Hasmatullah Shahidi voiced his concerns, one the eve of the Test and requested better venues from both the BCCI and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"India is our home, and when we host teams, other nations have played more cricket here. Hopefully, we will get a good venue in India. If we restrict ourselves to one venue, it will be effective for us. Hopefully, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the BCCI will secure a good venue for us," Shahidi said while addressing the media.

Lack of basic facilities at the stadium

Since the Greater Noida Stadium is managed by private authorities, nobody is answerable for the lack of the basic amenities at the ground. There is only one washroom at the venue, as most of the main stadium complex is designated as a Prime Focus Area due to ICC anti-corruption regulations during international matches.

The media faced similar challenges, with inadequate facilities, and the situation was worse for spectators. A majority of the crowd, present from 9 AM IST, had no access to public announcements. Although sound system testing occurred at 9:30 AM IST, it was not used during any of the six inspections. Many spectators left the stadium around 3:30 PM IST after the next inspection was pushed to 4:30 PM IST.