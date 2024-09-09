Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan full squad, schedule, live streaming

Business Standard
Pakistan will start their campaign on October 3 against Sri Lanka, before playing their arch-rivals India on October 6.

Fatima Sana

Fatima Sana (Pic : Twitter)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2024 ICC Women’s World Cup is set to begin on Thursday, October 3, in the UAE. With the tournament being less than a month away, teams have started to announce their squads for the tournament. After India and Australia, Pakistan is the latest addition to the teams that have announced their squads.
The biggest highlight of Pakistan’s squad announcement was Fatima Sana being named the new skipper of the team ahead of the T20 World Cup. The 22-year-old pacer will replace all-rounder Nida Dar as the captain of the team. Nida last captained the Pakistani side during the 2024 Asia Cup in Bangladesh, where she led her team to the semifinals.
 

Fatima has featured in 41 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 40 T20 Internationals (T20Is) for Pakistan and was the captain of the side during their famous ODI Super Over win against New Zealand in Christchurch in 2023.

In addition, Pakistan has recalled right-handed batter Sadaf Shamas, who last played for Pakistan during the 2023 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup.

Pakistan, who are drafted into Group A alongside defending champions Australia, India, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand, will start their campaign on October 3 against Sri Lanka, before playing their arch-rivals India on October 6.

Pakistan squad for the 2024 ICC Women’s World Cup

Fatima Sana (C), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (WK), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, and Tuba Hassan.

Travelling reserves: Najiha Alvi (WK)

Non-travelling reserves: Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani

Full schedule of Pakistan at 2024 ICC Women’s World Cup

Match  Date  Time  Venue
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Oct-03 19:30 PM IST Sarjah
Pakistan vs India Oct-06 19:30 PM IST Dubai
Pakistan vs Australia Oct-11 19:30 PM IST Dubai
Pakistan vs New Zealand Oct-14 19:30 PM IST Dubai

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Live streaming and telecast details of Pakistan 

When will Pakistan play thier first match at 2024 Women's T20 World Cup?

Pakistan will play thier first match at 2024 Women's T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka on Thursday, October 8.

Where to watch live telecast of Pakistan matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?

The live telecast of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of Pakistan will be available on Start Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Pakistan matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?

The live streaming of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of Pakistan will be available on Disney Plus Hotsrar app and website in India.

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

