IND vs AUS: Konstas 'excited' to face Bumrah in Boxing Day Test

Konstas, who was called up to the squad at the expense of opener Nathan McSweeney, is brimming with confidence but plans to approach the challenge without overburdening himself with footage of Bumrah.

Sam Konstas

Sam Konstas

Australia's newest Test addition, 19-year-old Sam Konstas, is preparing to face the world’s best bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, for the first time in the upcoming Boxing Day Test at the MCG. Konstas, who was called up to the squad at the expense of opener Nathan McSweeney, is brimming with confidence but plans to approach the challenge without overburdening himself with footage of Bumrah.
 
“I won’t watch too much [of Bumrah],” Konstas said. “I have already seen him a lot. But I am excited to challenge myself and face him. Usually, our analysts do a little feedback on each bowler. I might read that, maybe.”  ALSO READ: IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Why does Shubman Gill need big runs at MCG
 
 
Despite having an excellent outing against India in the pink-ball practice match for the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, Konstas did not face Bumrah, who sat out that fixture. The MCG game will be his first encounter with Bumrah, who has been outstanding in this series, taking 21 wickets in three Tests, including 10 of Australia’s top three batters: McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, and Marnus Labuschagne.  Konstas 'confident' ahead of Boxing Day Test
 
Konstas, who was in the running alongside McSweeney before the series, brings recent form with him after scoring runs in the Sheffield Shield. With the series tied at 1-1, the Australian selectors have opted to throw something different at India, making room for Konstas in the playing XI.
 
“I’m super confident,” Konstas said. “Just backing my skills, I’ve done all the hard work. Just another game, I guess, and trying to keep it simple.”
 
Although Konstas is keeping his emotions in check, the announcement of his inclusion led to an emotional family dinner. “It was all a bit unexpected, but very privileged to get the opportunity,” Konstas shared. “Mum was crying… Everything has happened so fast.” Konstas is eager to repay his family's sacrifices and can’t wait for their support in Melbourne.

