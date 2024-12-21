Business Standard

Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 03:19 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / HC imposes cost of Rs 1 lakh on Lalit Modi for plea seeking BCCI to pay ED

HC imposes cost of Rs 1 lakh on Lalit Modi for plea seeking BCCI to pay ED

A division bench of Justices M S Sonak and Jitendra Jain, in its order of Thursday, said the petition was "frivolous and wholly misconceived."

Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on former cricket administrator Lalit Modi and dismissed his petition seeking an order to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to pay penalty of Rs 10.65 crore imposed on him by the ED for violating Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

A division bench of Justices M S Sonak and Jitendra Jain, in its order of Thursday, said the petition was "frivolous and wholly misconceived" as the adjudication authority under the FEMA has imposed the penalty on Modi. Modi in his plea said he was appointed as BCCI vice president, during which period he was also chairman of Indian Premier League governing body, a subcommittee of the BCCI. The plea claimed the BCCI is supposed to indemnify him as per bylaws.  The HC bench, however, referred to a Supreme Court judgment of 2005 which said the BCCI does not fall under the definition of 'State' as defined under Article 12 of the Constitution of India. Despite clear orders from the apex court, Modi has filed this petition in 2018, the HC bench noted. "In matters of alleged indemnification of the petitioner (Modi) in the context of penalties imposed upon the petitioner by the ED, there is no question of discharge of any public function, and therefore, for this purpose, no writ could be issued to the BCCI," HC said. "In any event, the reliefs are wholly misconceived. This petition is frivolous, and accordingly, we dismiss this petition," the court said and directed Modi to pay a sum of Rs 1 lakh to Tata Memorial Hospital within four weeks.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh set to captain Uttar Pradesh in upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy

Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Team India sweats it out in the nets at the MCG

Ravindra Jadeja

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Top-order's performance crucial at MCG, says Jadeja

Nathan McSweeney

Nathan McSweeney 'devastated' after being dropped from Australia squad

Siraj after getting Head's wicket at Adelaide

IND vs AUS: Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 hits record 86 mn TV viewers

Topics : Lalit Modi Indian Premier League BCCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon