Business Standard

Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 02:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Rinku Singh set to captain Uttar Pradesh in upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rinku Singh set to captain Uttar Pradesh in upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rinku succeeds Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who led the side in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Rinku Singh

New Delhi: India's Rinku Singh during a practice session ahead of the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Explosive India batter Rinku Singh was on Friday named Uttar Pradesh captain for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, marking his first stint as skipper at the senior state level.

He succeeds Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who led the side in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Rinku, who led Meerut Mavericks to the UPT20 League title earlier this year, is keen to make the most of this opportunity.

He scored 210 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 161.54 largely as a finisher in the tournament.

"It was a big opportunity for me to lead Meerut Mavericks in the UPT20 League, and I am happy that I could deliver," Rinku was quoted saying in ESPNCricinfo.

 

Also Read

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw is his own enemy, says MCA on batter's snub from Vijay Hazare

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief

Excise policy case: BJP Delhi chief accuses Kejriwal of being 'kingpin'

Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Team India sweats it out in the nets at the MCG

Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah, Eknath Shinde

LIVE news: Allocation of portfolios in Maharashtra's Mahayuti govt expected today

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Shiv Sena (UBT) might contest BMC polls by itself, says Sanjay Raut

"I really enjoyed captaincy as it allowed me to learn many things."  In IPL, Rinku, the designated finisher for Kolkata Knight Riders, was retained by the franchise alongside Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy and Ramandeep Singh.

The reigning champions will have a new captain this season after they released Shreyas Iyer, who has now joined Punjab Kings.

In such a scenario, Rinku's captaincy will be in focus in the domestic one-dayers as KKR also have the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer as their potential captain for the next IPL.

"I am not thinking too much about the captaincy of KKR in the new IPL season," Rinku said. "I am focused on my plans for Uttar Pradesh, as I want my team to regain the trophy we had won for the first time in 2015-16."  The national selectors will have a close look at the Vijay Hazare Trophy to finalise the India squad for the Champions Trophy in February-March next year.

While Rinku has become a regular for India in T20Is, he has so far played just two ODIs, having made his debut a year ago in South Africa.

Rinku has amassed 1,899 runs in 52 List A innings at an average of 48.69.

UP kick off their campaign against Jammu and Kashmir on December 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ravindra Jadeja

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Top-order's performance crucial at MCG, says Jadeja

Nathan McSweeney

Nathan McSweeney 'devastated' after being dropped from Australia squad

Siraj after getting Head's wicket at Adelaide

IND vs AUS: Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 hits record 86 mn TV viewers

Sam Konstas

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Who is young Australia batting sensation Sam Konstas?

India vs Australia 4th Test Playing 11 prediction

India vs Australia 4th Test Playing 11: Changes expected on Boxing Day

Topics : Vijay Hazare Trophy Domestic cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon