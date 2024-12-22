IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Why does Shubman Gill need big runs at MCG?

At every net session, it becomes clear why India believes in Shubman Gill. He plays shots that are supposed to be difficult with such ease. There was a pull shot at the Gabba, to a ball climbing towards his rib cage, which showcased his remarkable skill. He subtly adjusted his torso, just a small shift, followed by a swivel of the back foot to guide the ball precisely where he wanted it to go.
In cricket, the eye test is a basic measure of a batter’s skill. It assesses how comfortable they look in the middle. Are they moving into the ball, or are they stuck on the crease? Are they hurried by quality bowling, or do they make it look effortless? Gill has been very good at passing the eye test in this Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but despite his ease at the crease, his highest score so far is just 31. This pattern has persisted for some time. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 4th Test: Team India sweats it out in the nets at the MCG
In Birmingham 2022, during India’s attempt to extend their 2-1 lead in the Pataudi Trophy, Gill began his innings with a couple of crisp drives, followed by a disdainful pull shot off Stuart Broad. Each shot was a natural instinct, and it helped him reach 17 runs off 20 balls. But letting his instincts take over led to his dismissal for 17 off 24 balls, when he was baited by James Anderson’s wide delivery.
Since Gill announced himself almost four years ago, with a crucial 91 off 146 balls in India’s win at the Gabba, his highest score outside Asia has been 36. In 16 innings across Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies, he has only accumulated 267 runs, averaging just 17.80.
|Shubman Gill Test batting record outside India
|Country
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100s
|50s
|0s
|4s
|6s
|In Australia
|2020-2024
|5
|9
|1
|319
|91
|39.87
|511
|62.42
|0
|2
|0
|44
|2
|In Bangladesh
|2022-2022
|2
|4
|0
|157
|110
|39.25
|266
|59.02
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4
|In England
|2021-2023
|3
|6
|0
|88
|28
|14.66
|158
|55.69
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|In South Africa
|2023-2024
|2
|4
|0
|74
|36
|18.5
|115
|64.34
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|In West Indies
|2023-2023
|2
|3
|1
|45
|29*
|22.5
|60
|75
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
Gill has developed a habit of looking brilliant and then getting out unexpectedly. Earlier this week at the Gabba, he middled a wide ball from Mitchell Starc into a packed slip cordon, where Mitchell Marsh took a stunning catch. Ironically, Gill had spoken before the match about the importance of getting big first-innings runs. Despite his attacking prowess, his inconsistency continues to frustrate, as his natural flair occasionally fails to convert into big scores.
Shubman's performance in Australia
Shubman Gill has played 5 Test matches in Australia between 2020 and 2024, accumulating 319 runs in 9 innings, with one not out. His highest score stands at 91 which he scored at the Gabba, and he averages 39.87 in these matches. Gill has struck at 62.42, facing 511 balls in total. Despite not registering a century, he has managed two half-centuries and has yet to be dismissed for a duck. He has also hit 44 fours and 2 sixes in his Australian Test career so far, showing glimpses of his potential, though his consistency remains an area for improvement. Shubman Gill against current Aussie bowlers Shubman Gill has never feared any bowler when he takes the pitch and has already faced a series of lethal pacers. Here is how the batter has fared against the current crop of Australian bowlers which can give us a fair bit of knowledge as to what can we expect in the Boxing Day Test as well. Australia's most feared pacer, Mitchell Starc wasn't able to get Gill's dismissal earlier but has managed to bag his scalp on 2 occassions this time.
|Shubman Gill vs Mitchell Starc in Tests
|Year
|Runs
|Balls
|Outs
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Avg
|2020
|29
|27
|0
|17
|6
|0
|107.4
|-
|2021
|62
|67
|0
|41
|8
|2
|92.5
|-
|2023
|43
|50
|0
|27
|4
|0
|86
|-
|2024
|29
|36
|2
|25
|5
|0
|80.6
|14.5
|Shubman Gill vs Scott Boland in Tests
|Year
|Runs
|Balls
|Outs
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Avg
|2023
|5
|15
|2
|12
|0
|0
|33.3
|2.5
|2024
|8
|18
|1
|11
|0
|0
|44.4
|8
|Shubman Gill vs Nathan Lyon in Tests
|Year
|Runs
|Balls
|Outs
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Avg
|2020
|7
|12
|0
|9
|1
|0
|58.3
|-
|2021
|30
|71
|1
|55
|4
|0
|42.3
|30
|2023
|35
|104
|2
|81
|2
|1
|33.7
|17.5
|2024
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100
|-
|Shubman Gill vs Pat Cummins in Tests
|Year
|Runs
|Balls
|Outs
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Avg
|2020
|23
|37
|1
|28
|4
|0
|62.2
|23
|2021
|36
|93
|2
|78
|5
|0
|38.7
|18
|2023
|22
|15
|0
|7
|4
|0
|146.7
|-
|2024
|22
|29
|0
|18
|3
|0
|75.9
|-