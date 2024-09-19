Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / India vs Bangladesh: Jaiswal-Pant put up rescue act amid top-order collapse

India vs Bangladesh: Jaiswal-Pant put up rescue act amid top-order collapse

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stood his ground at the other end till lunch and managed to play some good cricketing shots when the pacers had the upper hand.

Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On a day when Bangladesh bowlers ran riot against the Indian top order, it was the crucial fourth-wicket partnership of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant that steadied the Indian ship on Day 1 of the first Test in Chennai.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli were sent back to the pavilion with a collective total of just 12 runs, courtesy of a superb bowling spell by Hasan Mahmud in the first session.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 24-year-old took all three of Bangladesh's wickets, with each batter being caught either by the slips or the wicketkeeper, leaving India struggling at 34/3 at one point.

Check India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
 

Jaiswal-Pant to India's Rescue

However, it was opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who stood his ground at the other end and managed to play some impressive cricketing shots during a phase when the pacers had the upper hand.

Jaiswal was accompanied by Rishabh Pant, who made his return to Test cricket after a long wait of 634 days.

More From This Section

Gautam Gambhir, Gautam

India vs Bangladesh: Gambhir backs Indian batters to take on any spin unit

Gautam Gambhir

India vs Bangladesh: Important to build relationship with seniors - Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, Gautam

IND vs BAN: Gautam Gambhir wants Team India to adopt one style of playing

Rishabh Pant (Pic- Twitter)

IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant braces for Test return after 632 days

virat Kholi, kholi, Gautam Gambhir, Gautam

When Gambhir recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' and Kohli chanted 'Om Namah Shivay'


Pant looked like he had never left, as his decision-making and resilience in the middle were immaculate in the first session. His five fours before lunch were only second to Jaiswal's six on the day, showcasing his intent from the very first ball.

However, the post-lunch session saw the wicketkeeper-batter depart for 39 runs in the 26th over. Hasan Mahmud claimed his fourth wicket of the day in what is turning out to be an incredible spell for the youngster.

India, however, will be grateful for this fourth-wicket partnership, which steadied the ship for the hosts on the day.

Also Read

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 full scorecard

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Pant departs early after lunch break

Team India in Tests at Chepauk

IND vs BAN: Team India's Test record in Chennai, check full list of matches

Hasan Mahmud

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Here's how Hasan Mahmud bamboozles Kohli, Rohit & Gill

Highest run getters in Tests for India at home

IND vs BAN: Highest run-getters for India in Tests at home; check full list

IND vs BAN 1st Test playing 11

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test playing 11, live toss time, streaming details

Topics : India vs Bangladesh Test Cricket India cricket team Bangladesh cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon