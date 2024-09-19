India vs Bangladesh: Jaiswal-Pant put up rescue act amid top-order collapse

Jaiswal-Pant to India's Rescue

However, it was opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who stood his ground at the other end and managed to play some impressive cricketing shots during a phase when the pacers had the upper hand.

Pant looked like he had never left, as his decision-making and resilience in the middle were immaculate in the first session. His five fours before lunch were only second to Jaiswal's six on the day, showcasing his intent from the very first ball.

However, the post-lunch session saw the wicketkeeper-batter depart for 39 runs in the 26th over. Hasan Mahmud claimed his fourth wicket of the day in what is turning out to be an incredible spell for the youngster.

India, however, will be grateful for this fourth-wicket partnership, which steadied the ship for the hosts on the day.