IND vs BAN: Gautam Gambhir wants Team India to adopt one style of playing

Head coach Gautam Gambhir wants the Indian team to remain flexible in its strategies instead of pursuing a one-sided approach or getting caught in external factors such as nature of pitch, saying it can hinder its growth as a unit.



Check India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Playing 11, live toss updates here Gambhir has taken over from Rahul Dravid at a time when the team is gradually embracing a transition phase, and in that context, he wanted the team to follow a result-oriented approach.

"I've always been a believer that the best style is a style that wins. We want to be a team that adapts and one that learns quickly rather than adopting one style. If you start adopting one style then there is no growth," Gambhir said at the pre-match press conference here on Wednesday.

The former India opener wanted his wards to be proactive to a situation rather than reactive.

"We want guys to be playing the situation, the conditions and then keep growing. You know all this giving a name to a certain style is like playing only one way.

"So, attempting it's all about results and giving the best as I just mentioned, the best style is the style that works," he noted.

Gambhir plays down pitch talk



Gambhir has always been an advocate of taking advantage of home conditions, and, once again, he pressed forward his thoughts, saying India banking on their home advantage should not be treated differently from other cricketing nations.

"The thing is when you go to places like Australia, England, South Africa, the Test gets over in two and a half days, then there is not so much talk.

"But when the opposition team comes to India and if the Test match gets over in two and a half days, we keep saying that there is too much help for the spinners, he argued.

Gambhir said it is impossible to prepare a pitch with a guarantee on the days a Test match would last.

"If there is too much help for the fast bowler, then no one talks about it. So, I think we have to be fair and clear on that front. I don't think anywhere in the world where you can prepare a wicket where you say that this Test will go on for five days.

The 42-year-old said the skill level of players to play in all conditions matters more than the nature of the 22-yard strip.

"You got to have quality if you need a good Test. But you should be able to play against spin on a turning track and you should be able to play good fast bowling on a green track.

"So, I think this conversation or debate should end where people say that in India, when Test matches get over in two and a half days, it's too much support for spinners.

"The opposition needs to learn how to play against spinners rather than talk about changing the nature of the pitch," he detailed.