Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs BAN: Shivam Dube ruled out of T20 series due to back injury

IND vs BAN: Shivam Dube ruled out of T20 series due to back injury

BCCI has named Tilak Varma as replacement for Dube on Saturday

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube. Photo: PTI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian cricket team suffered a huge blow on Saturday, as the all-rounder Shivam Dube has been ruled out of the T20 International series against Bangladesh a day before the first T20 International in Gwalior. Dube reportedly suffered a back injury. The selection committee named left-hander Tilak Varma as his replacement.

Dube, who has been a key player in India’s white-ball squad in recent months, picked up the injury during a practice session. His absence will likely impact India’s middle order and bowling options, considering his capability to contribute in both areas of the game. Although the severity of Dube’s injury has not been revealed, the team management opted for a cautious approach to prevent further complications.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

India’s updated squad for Bangladesh T20 International series:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Tilak Varma

Also Read

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 Playing 11

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 Playing 11, live time, head-to-head, streaming

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior

IND vs BAN 1st T20: Pitch analysis and key stats at Gwalior's new venue

Arshdeep Singh

MPCA chief says Gwalior's new stadium will help host more matches

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, right, celebrates with teammate Shakib Al Hasan the dismissal of India's MS Dhoni

Bangladesh team skips mosque to hold Friday prayers at hotel in Gwalior

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20: Why reaching Gwalior's new stadium is a hassle

Topics : India vs Bangladesh India cricket team Bangladesh cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon